Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert ripped off a huge 28-yard-catch-and-run to advance his team to the Cowboys 13. It was critical, as Dallas was in the end zone four plays later on a touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown that gave the Eagles an 11-point advantage. However, Goedert paid a price for stiff-arming the Cowboys' Markquese Bell at the end of the play.

Bell dragged Goedert down by his forearm, which led to the tight end leaving the game to head to the locker room and get X-rays. Goedert was later ruled out with a forearm injury, the Eagles tweeted.

The tight end finished the game with 3 catches for 50 yards. He has 360 receiving yards with two touchdowns this season.