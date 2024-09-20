PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles won't rule out A.J. Brown or C.J. Gardner-Johnson this week, but they also have not practiced yet on Friday when head coach Nick Sirianni provided updates on the two players. Brown has missed Wednesday and Thursday practice with a hamstring injury while Gardner-Johnson surprisingly popped on the injury report on Thursday with a foot injury.

"We got some time. We'll see how today goes," Sirianni said on Brown. "We got today, we got a little bit of tomorrow, and obviously Sunday before we make that decision. He's working his butt off to try to get back."

Brown missed the Eagles' Week 2 loss to the Falcons and reportedly told ESPN he'll be out several weeks with the injury (the Eagles have their bye in Week 5). Gardner-Johnson injured his foot earlier in the week and did not practice Thursday.

"He tweaked something yesterday. We'll see how today goes," Sirianni said on Gardner-Johnson. "Both (him and A.J.) are working their butts off to try and get back."

This week is an important one for Gardner-Johnson, who will be returning to New Orleans to face the Saints for the first time since the team traded him to Philadelphia two years ago. That may not come to fruition if Gardner-Johnson is ruled out.

"I know Chauncey's ready. Thats the type of character (he is), he likes to prove people wrong," Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said Thursday. "He's been having an amazing year. I hope he continues doing his thing."