Giants at Browns



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Browns -5.5, O/U 43.5

SportsLine's Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 season on a 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates to the 2017 season. The Browns (-6.5, 38.5) cover the spread against the Giants almost 60% of the time in projections



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Browns (-6.5) Browns Giants Browns Browns Browns Browns Giants Browns

Packers at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Packers -4, O/U 44.5

"If the Titans can go a week without giving up a blocked punt and if Will Levis can go a week without making a dumb turnover, I actually think they can win this game. The Titans defense does a pretty solid job of stopping the run and it won't be surprising if they go all in on that, which would put the game in the hands of Malik Willis."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech likes Tennessee to squeeze out a one-score win if Jordan Love doesn't suit up for the Packers, though he likes Green Bay to come out victorious in the event Love returns sooner than expected. Catch his full breakdown of the game, plus all his Week 3 picks, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Packers at Titans (-3) Titans Titans Titans Packers Titans Packers Packers Titans

Bears at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -1, O/U 46.5

"Anthony Richardson's talent gives him a ceiling that is arguably unmatched in the NFL. However, it's his inconsistency that has capped Indianapolis thus far. We saw that in the loss to Green Bay last week, and we're now entering into the territory of Richardson needing to throw at a more consistent level before we can trust him. This week, he has a difficult matchup against a Bears defense that is flat-out good and even gave C.J. Stroud fits a week ago. It also doesn't hurt the Bears' chances to better move the ball offensively with Colts star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner now on injured reserve."

CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan likes Chicago to get back above .500 against the mercurial Colts. Check out his full analysis of this matchup, plus other Week 3 projections, right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Colts (-1) Colts Colts Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears

Texans at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -4, O/U 47

"This is a big game between two undefeated teams. The Vikings are a surprise team, while the Texans were expected to be good. The Minnesota defense has been really good. They will throw a ton of looks at C.J. Stroud. I think that will be the difference in the game. They will force a turnover and get a lot of pressure."

CBS Sports senior columnist Pete Prisco likes Minnesota to stay unbeaten with a second straight home upset. Check out all his Week 3 against-the-spread picks right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-2.5) at Vikings Vikings Vikings Texans Vikings Texans Texans Texans Texans

Eagles at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3, O/U 45.5

"The Saints offense has been clicking because Derek Carr has been on fire and because Alvin Kamara has been unstoppable. When you're facing an offense like this, it's nice to have some time to prepare, but the Eagles won't have that. They have to travel to New Orleans on a short week after losing on Monday night and Philly will be bringing a defense that's surrendering nearly 400 yards per game. When your defense is that playing that badly, the Saints are the last team you want to be facing."

CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech wasn't buying the Saints going into the season, but now he's confident New Orleans will leave Week 3 with a spotless record. Find all his picks for this weekend right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Saints (-2.5) Saints Eagles Eagles Saints Saints Eagles Saints Saints

Chargers at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -1, O/U 43.5

"This game could be crazy low scoring with two slam-it-in-your-face offenses. The difference between the two teams is the quarterback, however. Justin Fields has been a wonderful surprise this season, but I'm not sure he's prepared for a Bolts defense that has shut down questionable offenses in Vegas and Carolina so far this season, yielding less than 150 yards per game through the air. Arthur Smith isn't going to attack vertically, which means the Steelers have to win up front by pounding the ball. ... Neutralizing the Steelers up front would allow Justin Herbert to take some shots to potential breakout Quentin Johnston."

CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson expects this AFC slugfest to be competitive, but he likes Jim Harbaugh's squad to come away as touchdown winners. Check out all his best bets for Week 3 right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Steelers (-1.5) Chargers Chargers Chargers Steelers Chargers Steelers Chargers Steelers

Broncos at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Buccaneers -3, O/U 42.5

"Let's take another home favorite in the Buccaneers, who destroyed the Washington Commanders in Week 1, then upset the Detroit Lions in Week 2, thanks to a strong performance from the defense. Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix has struggled in his first few NFL games, completing just 6 of 24 passes with three interceptions on throws of 10-plus air yards. The Broncos offense is averaging 13 points per game and just 263 yards of total offense per contest. Both rank bottom four in the NFL."

CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani expects Tampa Bay to remain in cruise control, predicting a double-digit win for Baker Mayfield and Co. Catch all his Week 3 projections right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Buccaneers (-6.5) Buccaneers Broncos Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Panthers at Raiders

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Raiders -4, O/U 43

"Who doesn't love a good ol' dead-cat bounce game? It's borderline literal for this one, with the stinky Carolina Panthers repping the feline mascot. Bryce Young just got benched, which means the entire team 1.) should rally around Andy Dalton and 2.) knows that no one's job is safe. The Raiders are playing well, but I don't think they'll run away with this game. They were involved in a low-scoring close first half against the Chargers before Jim Harbaugh's squad pulled away and they miraculously stormed back against the Ravens. Dalton will give Carolina a higher floor offensively -- it's impossible to be lower -- and I expect the Raiders to try to win this game via the ground game almost entirely. That opens up the back door for the Ginger King."

CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson may not like the Panthers as a functional organization, but he does like them to pull off a road upset in Las Vegas. Catch all his Week 3 best bets right here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Raiders (-5.5) Raiders Panthers Raiders Raiders Panthers Panthers Panthers Raiders

Dolphins at Seahawks



Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Dolphins -2.5, O/U 48.5

The SportsLine Projection Model has ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Now, it has simulated every snap of Week 3 and revealed its best parlay picks. One piece: The model says the Seahawks (-4.5, 41.5) cover at home against the Dolphins in nearly 60% of simulations, with Skylar Thompson set to start in place of injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Miami.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins at Seahawks (-4.5) Seahawks Dolphins Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Ravens at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Ravens -1, O/U 48.5

SportsLine expert Eric Cohen, who hosts the weekly "Early Edge" NFL prop show on YouTube, finished last season on a 39-28 roll on NFL picks. In Week 3, he likes the Ravens to win in Dallas and avoid an 0-3 start: "Dallas' defense showed major leaks against New Orleans. ... Alvin Kamara scored four times against the Cowboys so [Derrick] Henry should score at least twice on Sunday, right? I think he does and Baltimore picks up a much-needed road win."



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-1.5) at Cowboys Ravens Cowboys Ravens Ravens Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Ravens

49ers at Rams

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -4.5, O/U 49

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, the AI PickBot says the Rams cover as seven-point home underdogs against the 49ers. Both teams are coming off disappointing losses, with the 49ers falling 23-17 to the Vikings, while the Rams were throttled 41-10 by the Cardinals. However, Los Angeles has covered in two of its last three head-to-head matchups with San Francisco and is 7-2 against the spread over its last nine games. The AI PickBot is predicting a narrow 20-19 win for the 49ers, making the Rams an A-rated pick against the spread.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-7.5) at Rams 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Lions at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -3.5, O/U 51

The Lions ran into some trouble against the Buccaneers in Week 2, and now they'll travel to Arizona, where the Cardinals have been red hot under a healthier Kyler Murray.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-3) at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Chiefs at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -3, O/U 50

Kansas City is 2-0, fresh off back-to-back tight wins over fellow AFC contenders in the Bengals and Ravens. Now they get Kirk Cousins and the Falcons, who stunned the Eagles with a Monday night comeback.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-3.5) at Falcons Chiefs Falcons Chiefs Falcons Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Falcons

Jaguars at Bills

Time: Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bills -4.5, O/U 50

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are reeling, desperate to avoid an 0-3 start. Meanwhile, Josh Allen and the Bills are rolling, looking to stay unbeaten atop the AFC standings.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Bills (-5) Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Commanders at Bengals

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Bengals -6.5, O/U 47.5

Which team should you use in your survivor pools in Week 3? R.J. White, who is 636-534-34 (+4899) on ATS picks over the last seven years, has you covered. He has the Bengals as one of his three options this week, but warns since the consensus pick has lost the first two weeks, it may be smart to pivot to one of the other two options.