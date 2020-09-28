Watch Now: NFL Storylines: Nick Foles Saves Bears in Relief of Mitchell Trubisky ( 1:07 )

In Week 3, we saw some unexpected performers produce quality Fantasy totals that will make them prime targets on the Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire. Jeff Wilson Jr. scored over 21 Fantasy points, outproducing the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and Aaron Jones. Should Wilson be among your top Week 4 Fantasy football waiver wire picks? Ryan Fitzpatrick was the fifth-highest scoring QB of the week heading into Monday night. Should Fitzpatrick be one of your Week 4 NFL Fantasy football picks?

Which players on the Fantasy football waiver wire are worth grabbing before the Week 4 NFL schedule unfolds? And what should you priority level be for each player? Before determining who to target, be sure to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time finalist, and has pulled off a three-peat in his prestigious New York City Fantasy Football League that includes other experts and high-stakes players. If there's anyone who knows what it takes to win a league, it's him. Engel went 23-7 in his seasonal Fantasy Football leagues in the first two weeks of the season.

Top Fantasy football waiver wire picks for Week 4

One player Engel is advising Fantasy players to target on the Week 4 waiver wire: Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was one of a few first-year wideouts to make a significant impact on Sunday. Higgins was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by Cincinnati and generated some Fantasy interest in the preseason when there was talk of him contending for a prominent role in the passing game.

Higgins was left out of the mix in the season opener, but his target share increased in the second game. He was then moved into the starting lineup in Week 3 and scored twice against an Eagles pass defense that had not allowed any TDs to wide receivers in the first two games. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will continue to throw the ball frequently, and spread it around often. Higgins' role should continue to grow.

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 3: Packers tight end Robert Tonyan. While most Fantasy players eyed Jace Sternberger as the Green Bay tight end to target as a deep sleeper in summer drafts, Tonyan was having a strong camp and winning favor internally in Green Bay. His name was rarely mentioned in Fantasy circles, though.

Tonyan scored in Week 2, and then caught five passes for 50 yards and another TD on Sunday night. He has already emerged as the clear top tight end in Green Bay and has dominated the snap counts at the position for the Packers. He stepped forward to help ease the absence of Davante Adams and may continue to be a worthy Fantasy streamer in the weeks ahead.

How to set your Week 4 waiver wire claims

