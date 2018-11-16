Fantasy Football Week 11: Thursday Night Football recap on underwhelming Packers, plus the latest news

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Packers' offense remains frustrating

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been quite himself this season, and there were certainly moments where he wasn't up to snuff on Thursday night. But overall, he put together another solid performance, racking up 332 yards on 21 of 30 passing, with two scores and no interceptions. Davante Adams continued his excellent season with 10 catches for 166 yards, while Aaron Jones put together another great all-around game, racking up 103 total yards and two scores.

The problem? The Packers ran just 48 plays, despite recovering a fumble on the very first play of the game for the Seahawks. There just wasn't much room for anyone but those three to make an impact as a result. Little-used reserve Robert Tonyan caught a 54-yard touchdown, and he was the only other player besides Adams and Jones to total more than 16 yards. That included Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who finished with just 8 yards on one catch, one week after he managed just 44 yards on six catches. His hoped-for breakout has not come.

Coach Mike McCarthy also potentially left points and yards on the board late in the fourth quarter when he opted to punt on 4th and 2, giving the ball back to the Seahawks to close out the game. And that gets to the real issue with this team; the coaching. We watch forward-thinking organizations wring the most out of their talent across the league, while the Packers seem content to settle for an offense that ultimately requires herculean efforts from Rodgers every week to get by. This was, after all, the same Packers' coaching staff that only gave Jones double-digit carries once before Week 8.

In the midst of another disappointing season, it seems more likely than ever we'll see a new era in Green Bay, but for the rest of the season, you're viewing Adams, Jones, and Rodgers as must-start options, and you probably can't trust anyone else. There should be so much more to get out of an Aaron Rodgers-led offense.

Chris Carson led the way for the Seahawks

The Seahawks' running game is legit, and at this point, it seems like you could put anyone in the backfield and rack up big numbers. Fantasy players hoping that would be Rashaad Penny again in Week 11 wound up disappointed Thursday, however, as Chris Carson returned from his hip injury and re-emerged quickly as the top option in the backfield. Carson rushed the ball 17 times for 83 yards and a touchdown, and the fact that he ended up with that workload in spite of a lost fumble on the very first offensive play of the game is a sign that of the trust this Seahawks' coaching staff has in him.

Penny wasn't a total nonfactor, ending up with eight carries for 46 yards of his own, but it wasn't what we were necessarily hoping to see after last week's breakout showing. Penny was, thankfully, started in just nine percent of CBS Fantasy leagues in Week 11, so no harm, no foul. He's got a bright future, and has shown off his explosive potential over the last two games, but with Carson healthy, it's going to be hard for Fantasy owners to trust him down the stretch.

Mike Davis also contributed a bit, with four carries for 26 yards and two catches for 24. He's proven he can be a Fantasy contributor, but he also needs one, and maybe two, injuries to the guys ahead of him to be a reliable Fantasy option.

Jimmy Graham left with a thumb injury

This certainly didn't help factors for the Packers, as Graham exited in the first half and was unable to return. The extra time off before Week 12 could help Graham get healthy, though we don't know the exact nature of the injury at this point. Still, Graham has been a huge disappointment in his first year in Green Bay, so you might be looking for a better option in Week 12 against the Vikings anyway.

Other notes from around the NFL

Joe Flacco (hip) and Lamar Jackson (illness) both missed practice Thursday … Well, this is an interesting development. We could see Robert Griffin get the start for the Ravens if Jackson and Flacco can't go in Week 11. If the Ravens decide to add a QB to the roster Friday or Saturday, that would be a good sign Griffin will be starting. I would prefer Jackson, but Griffin would be an interesting flier or DFS option if you want to go for upside.

Well, this is an interesting development. We could see Robert Griffin get the start for the Ravens if Jackson and Flacco can't go in Week 11. If the Ravens decide to add a QB to the roster Friday or Saturday, that would be a good sign Griffin will be starting. I would prefer Jackson, but Griffin would be an interesting flier or DFS option if you want to go for upside. Adam Thielen (back) has been limited in practice … It's not clear if this is the kind of injury that has Thielen at risk of missing Week 11, but Friday's practice should shed some light. Keep a close eye.

It's not clear if this is the kind of injury that has Thielen at risk of missing Week 11, but Friday's practice should shed some light. Keep a close eye. Joe Mixon (knee) was added to the injury report … Mixon was limited, so it doesn't seem like a huge concern in that regard, but any time a player is added the injury report mid-week there's potential for concern. We'll keep a close eye on this one Friday, but you might want to add Giovani Bernard if you can spare the roster spot just in case.

Mixon was limited, so it doesn't seem like a huge concern in that regard, but any time a player is added the injury report mid-week there's potential for concern. We'll keep a close eye on this one Friday, but you might want to add Giovani Bernard if you can spare the roster spot just in case. A.J. Green (toe) did not practice … Green was always a long shot to play in Week 11 – it's still not clear if or when he'll return, in fact.

Green was always a long shot to play in Week 11 – it's still not clear if or when he'll return, in fact. Marvin Jones (knee) did not practice … It's looking like Jones is a long shot, too. Kenny Golladay has a huge opportunity against the Panthers in Week 11, and Theo Riddick stands to gain as well.

It's looking like Jones is a long shot, too. Kenny Golladay has a huge opportunity against the Panthers in Week 11, and Theo Riddick stands to gain as well. Chris Godwin (ankle) did not practice … At this point, this one looks like a concern too. Godwin has missed two practices in a row.

At this point, this one looks like a concern too. Godwin has missed two practices in a row. Mike Williams (groin) and Keenan Allen (hip, finger) were added to the injury report … Like with Mixon, there isn't any indication either is a huge concern, but the mid-week addition to the report is always something to watch. Keep a close eye on Friday's report, and consider adding Tyrell Williams if he's out there.

