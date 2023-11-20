zach-charbonnet-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The running back position had been in decent shape with regard to injuries lately, but that changed in a big way in Week 11. We had four different starting running backs leave with injuries Sunday, and while none of the injuries seem likely to be a long-term issue, two of them play Thursday in Week 12, which obviously complicates things.

We'll start with expectations for Zach Charbonnet, as Kenneth Walker left with an oblique injury. The Seahawks have a very tough matchup on the way in Week 12 against the 49ers, and the schedule doesn't look any more favorable after that, with the Cowboys, 49ers (again) and then Eagles over the following three weeks. Charbonnet might find himself running right into one of the toughest gauntlets any RB might face on the schedule this season.

He also has the added complication in Week 12 of potentially playing with a backup quarterback, with Geno Smith in doubt with an elbow injury. Charbonnet could be facing an every-down role against maybe the toughest defense in the league with Drew Lock leading his offense. It's less than ideal.

Still, I'm viewing Charbonnet as an RB2 for Week 12 if Walker is out, albeit a low-end one. DeeJay Dallas will take on some of the passing role Charbbonet has been dominating, but I'd expect we'll see something like a 70% snap share for the rookie out of UCLA still. Even against a tough matchup, Charbonnet is going to be hard to get away from if he's going to get 12-plus carries and four or five targets. It wouldn't make him a must-start player, but I'm ranking him as a top-24 running back for Week 12 at this point. 

The other injury we've got to worry about for Thursday is Aaron Jones' knee. It sounds like Jones avoided a worst-case scenario with the injury, but the quick turnaround still makes it tough to see how he comes back without missing any time. 

That means we're likely to see AJ Dillon in a starting role for the Packers, who may not have another healthy RB on their roster right now. Of course, Dilon already started three games earlier in the season with Jones sidelined, and he had just 164 yards on 46 carries, plus one catch for 8 yards on three targets, with one touchdown. Dillon just hasn't been the explosive, every-down back we hoped he could be early in his career. If Jones is out, Dillon's workload would make him a viable starter, but he definitely isn't a potential star at this point. 

Dillon will likely rank below Charbonnet for his matchup against the Lions if Jones is out, but if you're desperate, you can start him for his 15-ish carries and hope he gets into the end zone. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 12 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 12 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @SEA
  2. Alvin Kamara @ATL
  3. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. GB
  4. Jonathan Taylor vs. TB
  5. Travis Etienne @HOU
  6. Austin Ekeler vs. BAL
  7. Bijan Robinson vs. NO
  8. Josh Jacobs vs. KC
  9. Rachaad White @IND
  10. Joe Mixon vs. PIT
  11. Derrick Henry vs. CAR
  12. D'Andre Swift vs. BUF
  13. Tony Pollard vs. WAS
  14. Saquon Barkley vs. NE
  15. Breece Hall vs. MIA
  16. Isiah Pacheco @LV
  17. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYG
  18. James Conner vs. LAR
  19. James Cook @PHI
  20. Raheem Mostert @NYJ
  21. Devin Singletary vs. JAX
  22. David Montgomery vs. GB
  23. Javonte Williams vs. CLE
  24. Zach Charbonnet vs. SF
  25. Jaylen Warren @CIN
  26. Brian Robinson Jr. @DAL
  27. AJ Dillon @DET
  28. Gus Edwards @LAC
  29. Jerome Ford @DEN
  30. Chuba Hubbard @TEN
  31. Najee Harris @CIN
  32. Royce Freeman @ARI
  33. Khalil Herbert @MIN
  34. Darrell Henderson @ARI
  35. Tyler Allgeier vs. NO
  36. Alexander Mattison vs. CHI
  37. Ty Chandler vs. CHI
  38. Roschon Johnson @MIN
  39. Tyjae Spears vs. CAR
  40. Miles Sanders @TEN
  41. Rico Dowdle vs. WAS
  42. Kareem Hunt @DEN
  43. Justice Hill @LAC
  44. Salvon Ahmed @NYJ
  45. Zack Moss vs. TB
  46. Ezekiel Elliott @NYG
  47. Kenneth Gainwell vs. BUF
  48. Chase Edmonds @IND
  49. Latavius Murray @PHI
  50. Keaton Mitchell @LAC
  51. Mike Boone vs. JAX
  52. Jerick McKinnon @LV
  53. Trayveon Williams vs. PIT
  54. DeeJay Dallas vs. SF
  55. Samaje Perine vs. CLE
  56. Dalvin Cook vs. MIA
  57. Jamaal Williams @ATL
  58. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. CLE
  59. Chris Rodriguez Jr. @DAL
  60. Ty Johnson @PHI