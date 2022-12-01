The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Ready to get off on the right foot?

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10)

Josh Allen 9.4 Mac Jones 5.0

Devin Singletary 6.0 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.7

Stefon Diggs 9.3 Jakobi Meyers 5.9

Gabe Davis 6.8 DeVante Parker 3.8

Isaiah McKenzie 5.3 Patriots DST 5.7

Dawson Knox 4.2





Bills DST 7.5







Jets RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10)

Mike White 6.6 Kirk Cousins 6.9

Zonovan Knight 6.8 Dalvin Cook 7.8

Ty Johnson 4.3 Justin Jefferson 9.5

Garrett Wilson 7.8 Adam Thielen 5.8

Corey Davis 3.4 T.J. Hockenson 6.8

Elijah Moore 4.2 Vikings DST 5.9

Tyler Conklin 5.4





Jets DST 6.7







Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10)

Kenny Pickett 4.9 Marcus Mariota 4.6

Jaylen Warren 5.9 Cordarrelle Patterson 6.6

Benny Snell 6.1 Drake London 3.6

George Pickens 6.3 Olamide Zaccheaus 2.7

Diontae Johnson 5.0 Falcons DST 3.7

Pat Freiermuth 6.4





Steelers DST 5.5







Packers RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10)

Aaron Rodgers 7.0 Trevor Siemian 3.7

Aaron Jones 8.8 David Montgomery 8.1

A.J. Dillon 5.3 Cole Kmet 5.9

Christian Watson 7.0 Bears DST 3.3

Allen Lazard 6.6





Randall Cobb 4.5





Packers DST 6.3







Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence 7.7 Jared Goff 6.1

Travis Etienne 8.4 Jamaal Williams 7.5

Christian Kirk 8.0 D'Andre Swift 5.5

Zay Jones 6.1 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.1

Marvin Jones 3.0 D.J. Chark 3.9

Evan Engram 4.5 Lions DST 4.3

Jaguars DST 3.5







Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10)

Taylor Heinicke 3.5 Daniel Jones 4.4

Brian Robinson Jr. 6.2 Saquon Barkley 8.2

Antonio Gibson 5.4 Darius Slayton 6.0

Terry McLaurin 7.5 Richie James 3.3

Curtis Samuel 2.9 Giants DST 4.9

Commanders DST 7.7







Titans RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10)

Ryan Tannehill 4.7 Jalen Hurts 8.8

Derrick Henry 9.5 Miles Sanders 7.4

Treylon Burks 5.4 A.J. Brown 8.2

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3.1 DeVonta Smith 6.7

Austin Hooper 4.0 Quez Watkins 3.5

Titans DST 5.1 Eagles DST 6.5



Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10)

Russell Wilson 3.4 Lamar Jackson 7.8

Latavius Murray 5.7 Gus Edwards 6.4

Courtland Sutton 6.2 Kenyan Drake 4.9

Kendall Hinton 3.2 Demarcus Robinson 4.3

Greg Dulcich 3.9 Mark Andrews 7.2

Broncos DST 3.9 Ravens DST 9.0



Browns RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10)

Deshaun Watson 6.4 Kyle Allen 1.0

Nick Chubb 10.0 Dameon Pierce 6.9

Kareem Hunt 5.6 Nico Collins 4.6

Amari Cooper 7.7 Brandin Cooks 4.9

Donovan Peoples-Jones 5.7 Jordan Akins 4.1

David Njoku 6.1 Texans DST 1.6

Browns DST 7.4







Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10)

Geno Smith 7.3 Bryce Perkins 1.1

Kenneth Walker III 9.3 Kyren Williams 4.7

DK Metcalf 7.6 Van Jefferson 3.7

Tyler Lockett 7.4 Rams DST 2.3

Seahawks DST 8.6







Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10)

Tua Tagovailoa 7.5 Jimmy Garoppolo 6.5

Jeff Wilson 6.3 Christian McCaffrey 9.4

Myles Gaskin 2.0 Brandon Aiyuk 7.3

Tyreek Hill 9.2 Deebo Samuel 7.1

Jaylen Waddle 8.5 George Kittle 7.0

Mike Gesicki 3.7 49ers DST 6.8

Dolphins DST 4.7







Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10)

Patrick Mahomes 9.2 Joe Burrow 8.9

Isiah Pacheco 6.5 Joe Mixon 8.5

Jerick McKinnon 3.4 Samaje Perine 3.9

JuJu Smith-Schuster 6.4 Tee Higgins 8.7

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.4 Ja'Marr Chase 8.6

Skyy Moore 4.0 Tyler Boyd 4.8

Justin Watson 2.8 Hayden Hurst 4.6

Travis Kelce 9.4 Bengals DST 4.1

Chiefs DST 5.3







Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10)

Justin Herbert 9.3 Derek Carr 7.4

Austin Ekeler 9.7 Josh Jacobs 9.8

Keenan Allen 7.9 Davante Adams 9.4

DeAndre Carter 5.6 Mack Hollins 5.2

Josh Palmer 5.5 Foster Moreau 4.3

Gerald Everett 5.6 Raiders DST 2.5

Chargers DST 2.9







Colts RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10)

Matt Ryan 3.9 Dak Prescott 7.6

Jonathan Taylor 8.9 Tony Pollard 7.6

Michael Pittman 6.5 Ezekiel Elliott 7.3

Parris Campbell 4.7 CeeDee Lamb 8.4

Jelani Woods 4.7 Michael Gallup 5.1

Colts DST 3.1 Dalton Schultz 6.9





Cowboys DST 7.3



