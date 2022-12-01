josh-jacobs-raiders-getty.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Thu, Dec 1 at 8:15 pm ET •
NE +3.5, O/U 43.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.4Mac Jones5.0
Devin Singletary6.0Rhamondre Stevenson8.7
Stefon Diggs9.3Jakobi Meyers5.9
Gabe Davis6.8DeVante Parker3.8
Isaiah McKenzie5.3Patriots DST 5.7
Dawson Knox4.2


Bills DST 7.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3, O/U 44.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Mike White6.6Kirk Cousins6.9
Zonovan Knight6.8Dalvin Cook7.8
Ty Johnson4.3Justin Jefferson9.5
Garrett Wilson7.8Adam Thielen5.8
Corey Davis3.4T.J. Hockenson6.8
Elijah Moore4.2Vikings DST 5.9
Tyler Conklin5.4


Jets DST 6.7


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1, O/U 42
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett4.9Marcus Mariota4.6
Jaylen Warren5.9Cordarrelle Patterson6.6
Benny Snell6.1Drake London3.6
George Pickens6.3Olamide Zaccheaus2.7
Diontae Johnson5.0Falcons DST 3.7
Pat Freiermuth6.4


Steelers DST 5.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +4.5, O/U 43.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.0Trevor Siemian3.7
Aaron Jones8.8David Montgomery8.1
A.J. Dillon5.3Cole Kmet5.9
Christian Watson7.0Bears DST 3.3
Allen Lazard6.6


Randall Cobb4.5


Packers DST 6.3


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET +1, O/U 51.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.7Jared Goff6.1
Travis Etienne8.4Jamaal Williams7.5
Christian Kirk8.0D'Andre Swift5.5
Zay Jones6.1Amon-Ra St. Brown8.1
Marvin Jones3.0D.J. Chark3.9
Evan Engram4.5Lions DST 4.3
Jaguars DST 3.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +2.5, O/U 40.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke3.5Daniel Jones4.4
Brian Robinson Jr.6.2Saquon Barkley8.2
Antonio Gibson5.4Darius Slayton6.0
Terry McLaurin7.5Richie James3.3
Curtis Samuel2.9Giants DST 4.9
Commanders DST 7.7


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -5, O/U 44.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill4.7Jalen Hurts8.8
Derrick Henry9.5Miles Sanders7.4
Treylon Burks5.4A.J. Brown8.2
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.1DeVonta Smith6.7
Austin Hooper4.0Quez Watkins3.5
Titans DST 5.1Eagles DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8, O/U 38.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson3.4Lamar Jackson7.8
Latavius Murray5.7Gus Edwards6.4
Courtland Sutton6.2Kenyan Drake4.9
Kendall Hinton3.2Demarcus Robinson4.3
Greg Dulcich3.9Mark Andrews7.2
Broncos DST 3.9Ravens DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +7, O/U 47
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson6.4Kyle Allen1.0
Nick Chubb10.0Dameon Pierce6.9
Kareem Hunt5.6Nico Collins4.6
Amari Cooper7.7Brandin Cooks4.9
Donovan Peoples-Jones5.7Jordan Akins4.1
David Njoku6.1Texans DST 1.6
Browns DST 7.4


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR +7.5, O/U 41.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.3Bryce Perkins1.1
Kenneth Walker III9.3Kyren Williams4.7
DK Metcalf7.6Van Jefferson3.7
Tyler Lockett7.4Rams DST 2.3
Seahawks DST 8.6


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -4, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.5Jimmy Garoppolo6.5
Jeff Wilson6.3Christian McCaffrey9.4
Myles Gaskin2.0Brandon Aiyuk7.3
Tyreek Hill9.2Deebo Samuel7.1
Jaylen Waddle8.5George Kittle7.0
Mike Gesicki3.749ers DST 6.8
Dolphins DST 4.7


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
CIN +2, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.2Joe Burrow8.9
Isiah Pacheco6.5Joe Mixon8.5
Jerick McKinnon3.4Samaje Perine3.9
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.4Tee Higgins8.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.4Ja'Marr Chase8.6
Skyy Moore4.0Tyler Boyd4.8
Justin Watson2.8Hayden Hurst4.6
Travis Kelce9.4Bengals DST 4.1
Chiefs DST 5.3


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +1.5, O/U 50.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert9.3Derek Carr7.4
Austin Ekeler9.7Josh Jacobs9.8
Keenan Allen7.9Davante Adams9.4
DeAndre Carter5.6Mack Hollins5.2
Josh Palmer5.5Foster Moreau4.3
Gerald Everett5.6Raiders DST 2.5
Chargers DST 2.9


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 4 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL -11, O/U 43.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan3.9Dak Prescott7.6
Jonathan Taylor8.9Tony Pollard7.6
Michael Pittman6.5Ezekiel Elliott7.3
Parris Campbell4.7CeeDee Lamb8.4
Jelani Woods4.7Michael Gallup5.1
Colts DST 3.1Dalton Schultz6.9


Cowboys DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mon, Dec 5 at 8:15 pm ET •
TB -3.5, O/U 40.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton4.2Tom Brady6.0
Alvin Kamara6.7Rachaad White7.7
Chris Olave7.2Chris Godwin8.3
Juwan Johnson3.6Mike Evans6.9
Saints DST 4.5Julio Jones4.1


Buccaneers DST 8.2