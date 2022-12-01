jalen-hurts-6-1400.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
New England Patriots
Thu, Dec 1 at 8:15 pm ET •
NE +3.5, O/U 43.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.4Mac Jones5.0
Devin Singletary5.8Rhamondre Stevenson9.2
Stefon Diggs9.6Jakobi Meyers6.4
Gabe Davis6.9DeVante Parker4.0
Isaiah McKenzie5.3Kendrick Bourne2.4
Dawson Knox4.2Patriots DST 5.7
Bills DST 7.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -3, O/U 44.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Mike White6.6Kirk Cousins6.9
Zonovan Knight6.9Dalvin Cook8.3
Ty Johnson4.6Justin Jefferson9.7
Garrett Wilson8.2Adam Thielen6.3
Corey Davis3.7T.J. Hockenson7.2
Elijah Moore3.3Vikings DST 5.9
Tyler Conklin5.7


Jets DST 6.7


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL +1, O/U 42
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett4.9Marcus Mariota4.6
Jaylen Warren6.2Cordarrelle Patterson6.8
Benny Snell6.1Drake London3.6
George Pickens6.1Olamide Zaccheaus2.9
Diontae Johnson5.1Falcons DST 3.7
Pat Freiermuth7.0


Steelers DST 5.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +4.5, O/U 43.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.0Trevor Siemian3.7
Aaron Jones8.8David Montgomery8.5
A.J. Dillon4.4Cole Kmet6.2
Christian Watson7.2Bears DST 3.3
Allen Lazard6.2


Randall Cobb4.3


Packers DST 6.3


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET +1, O/U 51.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence7.7Jared Goff6.1
Travis Etienne8.4Jamaal Williams7.0
Christian Kirk8.3D'Andre Swift5.3
Zay Jones6.6Amon-Ra St. Brown8.6
Jamal Agnew2.5D.J. Chark3.8
Marvin Jones2.3Kalif Raymond2.8
Evan Engram4.8Lions DST 4.3
Jaguars DST 3.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +2.5, O/U 40.5
CommandersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke3.5Daniel Jones4.4
Brian Robinson Jr.6.3Saquon Barkley8.6
Antonio Gibson6.0Darius Slayton5.8
Terry McLaurin7.7Richie James3.5
Curtis Samuel3.0Giants DST 4.9
Commanders DST 7.7


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -5, O/U 44.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill4.7Jalen Hurts8.8
Derrick Henry9.3Miles Sanders7.5
Dontrell Hilliard3.6A.J. Brown8.4
Treylon Burks5.7DeVonta Smith6.7
Robert Woods2.7Quez Watkins3.2
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.2Eagles DST 6.5
Austin Hooper4.4


Titans DST 5.1


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8, O/U 38.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson3.4Lamar Jackson7.8
Latavius Murray5.6Gus Edwards6.6
Courtland Sutton6.5Kenyan Drake4.2
Kendall Hinton3.4Demarcus Robinson4.2
Greg Dulcich4.0Mark Andrews8.3
Broncos DST 3.9Ravens DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 4 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +7, O/U 47
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Deshaun Watson6.4Kyle Allen1.0
Nick Chubb9.1Dameon Pierce7.1
Kareem Hunt5.4Nico Collins5.2
Amari Cooper8.0Brandin Cooks4.8
Donovan Peoples-Jones5.4Jordan Akins3.9
David Njoku6.9Texans DST 1.6
Browns DST 7.4


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAR +7.5, O/U 41.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.3Bryce Perkins1.1
Kenneth Walker III9.0Kyren Williams4.8
DK Metcalf7.8Van Jefferson3.9
Tyler Lockett7.6Tyler Higbee3.4
Seahawks DST 8.6Rams DST 2.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -4, O/U 46.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa7.5Jimmy Garoppolo6.5
Jeff Wilson6.5Christian McCaffrey9.4
Myles Gaskin1.8Brandon Aiyuk7.5
Tyreek Hill9.1Deebo Samuel7.4
Jaylen Waddle8.5George Kittle7.5
Trent Sherfield2.649ers DST 6.8
Mike Gesicki3.7


Dolphins DST 4.7


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
CIN +2, O/U 52.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.2Joe Burrow8.9
Isiah Pacheco6.4Joe Mixon8.7
Jerick McKinnon3.8Samaje Perine4.0
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.8Tee Higgins9.0
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.5Ja'Marr Chase8.9
Skyy Moore4.4Tyler Boyd4.6
Justin Watson3.1Hayden Hurst5.5
Travis Kelce9.6Bengals DST 4.1
Chiefs DST 5.3


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 4 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV +1.5, O/U 50.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert9.3Derek Carr7.4
Austin Ekeler9.9Josh Jacobs9.5
Keenan Allen8.1Davante Adams9.8
DeAndre Carter5.6Mack Hollins4.9
Josh Palmer5.5Foster Moreau5.0
Gerald Everett5.8Raiders DST 2.5
Chargers DST 2.9


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 4 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL -11, O/U 43.5
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Matt Ryan3.9Dak Prescott7.6
Jonathan Taylor8.9Tony Pollard8.2
Michael Pittman7.0Ezekiel Elliott7.4
Parris Campbell4.7CeeDee Lamb8.8
Alec Pierce2.0Michael Gallup5.0
Jelani Woods5.3Dalton Schultz7.3
Colts DST 3.1Cowboys DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mon, Dec 5 at 8:15 pm ET •
TB -3.5, O/U 40.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton4.2Tom Brady6.0
Alvin Kamara7.2Rachaad White8.1
Chris Olave7.3Chris Godwin8.7
Jarvis Landry2.1Mike Evans7.1
Juwan Johnson3.3Julio Jones4.1
Saints DST 4.5Buccaneers DST 8.2