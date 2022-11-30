Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.

It's too early to be absolutely sure on which matchups will be easy and which ones will be tough, but we can take some educated guesses based on healthy personnel, defensive schemes, track records and key details of offenses. The things we know can help us minimize the impact of the things we don't know. This should lead to better decisions being made.

We'll go through every game and highlight the players who aren't obvious starts and sits (because you don't need to be told to start Justin Jefferson). You should feel more comfortable starting or sitting players based on the information given, and feeling comfortable with your Fantasy lineup before the games start is the best feeling in the world.

All lines from Caesars Sportsbook.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 552 REC 31 REYDS 226 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 The Patriots are second in Fantasy points allowed to running backs on the year. That makes the matchup tough on top of all the other obstacles Singletary has to deal with. I'd rather start Ezekiel Elliott, Rachaad White and Jamaal Williams.

Dave's Notebook:

SINGLETARY: Has 80-plus total yards in two straight and 4 of his past 6 games, but only above 90 yards twice in those six. He has had at least 14 touches in 5 of his past 6.

SINGLETARY: Has 14 rushes inside the 10-yard line this season for Buffalo (actually tied for 10th best in football) with only three touchdowns. By comparison, Josh Allen has 10 rushes and three touchdowns with 28 pass attempts and eight passing scores. Allen, understandably, continues to cap Singletary's scoring potential.

PATRIOTS: The two TDs allowed to the Bears RBs in Week 7 are the only touchdowns they've allowed on the year. They've held enemy running backs to 3.7 yards per carry on the season - and 2.4 yards per carry in their past four games. Dalvin Cook (nine PPR points) was their most recent victim.

PATRIOTS: No running back has more than 15 PPR points against them this year, and no RB has more than 9 PPR points against them in their past four games.

HISTORY: Singletary smashed the Patriots in their playoff meeting last January (19 total touches, 94 total yards, two touchdowns) but has topped 50 yards only twice and scored once in five career regular-season meetings.

Sneaky Sleeper (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah McKenzie WR BUF Buffalo • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE BUF -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 7.9 WR RNK 46th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 45 REYDS 315 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.6 McKenzie figures to stay involved in the Bills offense on two fronts: His speed forces any defense to alter its coverage, and the Bills' run game doesn't figure to get a ton of work against New England's dominant front (which is a huge difference from, as an example, their game plan for Week 11 against the Browns). And if the Bills are somehow trailing, McKenzie should run a slew of routes to help up his target share. I'm ready to trust McKenzie again as a flex over Diontae Johnson, Brandin Cooks, Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Cole Kmet.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: McKenzie did a real good job getting himself open for Josh Allen when he wasn't the primary read (on half of his targets). He earned some extra throws thanks to his blazing speed and awareness of how the Lions covered Stefon Diggs and how often they blitzed Allen. McKenzie posted season-highs in snap rate (73%), target share (25.6%) and yards (96). He also had a run that might have gone to the house from 20 yards out if not for a bad block downfield.

PATRIOTS: In their past four, the Patriots rank top-five in catch rate allowed to slot WRs, but they really haven't been tested much (only 14 targets). The 14.8 yards per catch allowed is bottom-10, and the 6.11 YAC/reception is bottom-six. These numbers have come down from earlier in the season when they were much more effective against slot guys.

PATRIOTS: Have also been playing zone coverage at a consistent clip (about 65% per game over their past five). That's not like them as they have tailored game plans to their opponents in the past. They were torched playing that much zone coverage in the playoffs against Buffalo, so they might opt for more man coverage this week (especially since Allen has been a little less effective against it). The Pats played a lot of man coverage in their meeting with Buffalo last December ... and McKenzie crushed them.

HISTORY: Replacing an injured Cole Beasley on the day after Christmas 2021, McKenzie caught 11 of 12 targets for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. He wasn't used nearly as much in their playoff meeting three weeks later, a blowout Bills win, but he did total 74 yards and caught three balls.

Flex Starter in PPR (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 0 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 62 REYDS 571 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Expect a modest stat line from Meyers, the kind where he's good enough to start as a PPR flex but that's about it. You should at least like his target volume in his past games against the Bills along with the plus matchup. Expect 13 PPR points for Meyers, but less than 10 in non-PPR. I'd call him a safer start than Isaiah McKenzie, Adam Thielen and Darius Slayton.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Meyers got hurt and only played 16 snaps. On those snaps he was the Patriots' predominant slot receiver, a little more so than in previous weeks.

SEASON: Meyers has been in the slot on at least 61% of his routes in each game this year. With Mac Jones at quarterback, Meyers has led the Patriots in target share (21.3%), catches (34) and yards (366) but is actually fifth in yards per catch (10.76) and YAC/reception (2.91). He's fourth among Pats wideouts in explosive play rate (16.0%).

BILLS: In their past four they've seen 32 targets go to slot receivers, and they've collectively allowed a 24-275-1 stat line. The 24 receptions is the second-most allowed in that span and the 275 yards are sixth-most. Despite those stats, the Bills are moderately efficient on the numbers they've allowed (75% catch rate, 11.5 yards per catch and 4.29 YAC/reception, all about league average). They've simply seen slot receivers routinely get work against them; Bills slot cornerback Taron Johnson has allowed as many touchdowns this year (five) as in his three previous combined.

HISTORY: Meyers has never scored on Buffalo (five games including playoffs) and has never had more than 13 PPR points in a game. This despite seeing eight targets in three of his past four against the Bills.

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL PIT -1 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 59 REYDS 510 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Pickens is an intoxicating prospect who should be more productive than he's been. Some of that is because of his mistakes, some of it is because of his quarterback's mistakes. But what looked like a great matchup three weeks ago is now a little tougher. Put him in the flex category, but behind Zay Jones, Christian Watson and Josh Palmer (assuming Mike Williams is out).

Dave's Notebook:

PICKENS: Has led all Steelers receivers in yards (395), touchdowns (2), yards per catch (14.6), ADOT (13.0), explosive play rate (10.5%) and tackles avoided (three) with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. He's also been better than Diontae Johnson in catch rate (65.9%) and yards per route run (1.42) with Pickett. It's a matter of time before he sees a higher target share with Pickett, too.

PICKENS: Had 18 and 8 PPR points in each of his past two games, but it very easily could have been 28 and 18 if not for an errant end-zone throw in Week 12 and some ugly drops in Weeks 11 and 12. In other words, we've come dangerously close to a big breakthrough for Pickens.

FALCONS: Welcomed back top cornerback A.J. Terrell in Week 11. In their past two with Terrell, wide receivers are catching 72% of their targets but the defense ranks top-5 in yards per catch and overall YAC allowed with one score given up. Only Darnell Mooney had 10-plus PPR points (he had 12).

Possible Bust (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 506 REC 11 REYDS 65 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 I don't love how Patterson isn't the Falcons' workhorse -- sharing with at least two other backs (and a running quarterback!) from week to week definitely has its drawbacks. But Atlanta remains committed to the run and the Steelers defense is in a tough spot playing on the road twice in the span of seven days. It's not a bad matchup. Patterson is bust-ish but has enough work near the goal line to have an edge in Fantasy lineups over Latavius Murray, D'Andre Swift and A.J. Dillon, but not quite over Isiah Pacheco or Brian Robinson.

Dave's Notebook:

SINCE HIS RETURN: Patterson scored twice in Week 9 and hasn't done much else over four games. There are some positives: His playing time has steadily increased over his past three games and his rushing average is up from 3.4 in his first two to 4.95 in his past two. Patterson has at least two receptions in each of his past two games also.

LAST WEEK: Finally saw more than 12 touches, but it was against a tough Washington run defense (71 total yards, 10 PPR points).

PATTERSON: Had two touches inside of 10 yards from the goal line in Week 12, which is two more than he had in Weeks 10 and 11 combined. Mariota, by comparison, has four in his past three. He's playing most of their snaps inside the 10 but not being force-fed like we'd want.

STEELERS: Have mostly struggled with running backs since T.J. Watt's return three weeks ago. Alvin Kamara was shut down in Week 10, then Samaje Perine scored three receiving touchdowns in Week 11 and Jonathan Taylor had nearly 100 total yards and found the end zone in Week 12. A running back has at least 13 PPR points in five of the Steelers' past six matchups.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 358 REC 13 REYDS 70 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.4 It's a scary matchup for Murray, who should play a lot but not experience much of the efficiency he had in Week 12 or the touchdown jaunts he had before Week 12. I'd rather start Isiah Pacheco, Cordarrelle Patterson, Gus Edwards and Zonovan Knight.

Dave's Notebook:

MURRAY: Played great in his first game as the de facto workhorse for Denver, averaging 7.1 yards per carry on his way to 98 total yards against the Panthers. He played 82% of the snaps, was on the field for each of six snaps inside the 10 and 14 of 15 third- and fourth-down snaps.

MURRAY: Has 10 or more PPR points in four of his past five, obviously including matchups where he had to share with Melvin Gordon. Touchdowns have been a factor -- he's scored in three of those five and have been held to under 75 total yards in every game until Week 12.

RAVENS: In their past three with Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense, running backs have averaged 2.3 yards per carry and none have scored. No back accrued more than 30 yards on the ground!

RAVENS: In their past three with Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense, running backs have averaged 11.1 yards per catch with a touchdown given up to JaMycal Hasty last week. In fact, Hasty sort of ballooned that average up on thanks to his wheel route touchdown.

MURRAY: Has seen a target share under 8.0% in all but one game this season. It's not only hard to project a lot of targets for Murray, but it's unlikely he'll make a sizable impact as a receiver.

Flex Starter (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 88 REYDS 688 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.6 Sutton should remain a high-target getter until Jerry Jeudy is back in the Broncos' mix. That keeps him in the fold as a modest flex with potential for close to 15 PPR points. That includes this week against the Ravens, particularly since it figures to be a matchup where Denver will be forced to abandon the run. I wouldn't count on him scoring, though. I'd flex Sutton over Allen Lazard and Ezekiel Elliott, but not over DeVonta Smith or Pat Freiermuth.

Dave's Notebook:

SUTTON: In the past three games Jerry Jeudy missed/got hurt early, Sutton has averaged 8.7 targets, 5.7 catches and 73.7 yards per game. He's seen 26 targets; the next-best Broncos pass-catcher is Kendall Hinton with 17 targets. There's no doubt who the top wideout is.

SUTTON: Has three end-zone targets in his past three games including two last week. One of those was dropped. In fact, Sutton has a drop in each of his past three.

FILM: Sutton isn't running past anybody, but he is getting open on comeback routes against zone coverage (his timing with Russell Wilson is pretty good). He's also bringing in a couple of contested catches against man coverage in his past three.

RAVENS: In their past three games they've allowed a 76.6% catch rate, 36 receptions and 401 yards to wide receivers who line up wide. Baltimore ranks in the bottom-10 in all three of those categories. However, they're still efficient because they're only giving up 11.1 yards per catch (top-10) and 2.97 YAC/reception (top-12).

RAVENS: Not surprisingly, the Ravens have played zone coverage on 81.7% of their snaps in their past three games against the Saints, Panthers and Jaguars. The only reason to think they'll move back to more man coverage this week is because Russell Wilson has been so terrible against it (74.3 QB rating, 41% completion rate).

RAVENS: On the season, only six TDs have gone to wideouts lined up away from the formation, a number that includes Jamal Agnew's speed-out score last week, Jaylen Waddle's Week 2 screen and a pair of deep bombs where Tyreek Hill ran away from the defense. None of these specific plays line up with what Sutton's skill-set is now.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN BAL -8.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 9.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 183 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.4 If you start Edwards, you're hoping he finds the end zone, which is obviously possible since he's averaging a touchdown every 14.3 carries in 2022. But you shouldn't expect much in the way of efficiency or receiving yards -- he hasn't caught a pass yet this year. Any running back with a 12-touch workload and a semblance of upside should be given the nod over Edwards. I'd rather use Cordarrelle Patterson, Brian Robinson, Latavius Murray and Isiah Pacheco.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Came back to a surprising amount of work, handling 16 carries for 52 yards (3.25 yards per catch) with a score. The 50% of the snaps he played was a season-high.

FILM: Edwards looked like a physical bully back, albeit one without speed. He had no burst off the snap and was slow to accelerate on the rare occasions his O-line opened a lane for him against the Jaguars. Of note, his last 11 carries went for 16 yards with a goal-line touchdown push and a fumble.

BRONCOS: Since trading Bradley Chubb the defense did a great job shutting down Derrick Henry (67 total yards) but were walloped by Josh Jacobs (160 total yards) and D'Onta Foreman (113 rush yards). Specifically against the Raiders and Panthers, the Broncos allowed 4.4 yards per rush, seven runs of 10-plus yards, 1.71 yards before contact and missed 11 tackles on runs. However, Denver has not allowed a rushing score to a RB since the Chubb trade.

Sit Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 69 REYDS 553 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.5 There are too many factors hurting Lazard: The matchup is great but it could lead to the Packers not having to throw 30-plus times. Lazard's history against Chicago is touchdown-dependent. He's not even the best receiver on his own roster over the past three games. His quarterback is playing through multiple injuries. If you start Lazard, you're hoping he scores and becomes much more efficient than he's been, and you're probably hoping for the Bears offense to put up some points so that the Packers don't just pummel the Chicago defense with the run game. It's a lot to count on for Lazard, which is why I'd rather start Zay Jones, Michael Pittman and Christian Watson.

Dave's Notebook:

LAST WEEK: Lazard had one target from Aaron Rodgers after seeing 11 the game before. It's possible if not likely that was gameplan related -- Rodgers threw six targets to his running backs before leaving with injury against Philly.

LAZARD: His catch rate with Rodgers has fallen to 50%, his ADOT is at 11.6 and he's seen one red-zone target in his past three, down from a 60% catch rate, a 13.36 ADOT and 10 red-zone targets with Rodgers in the Packers' first nine games. Christian Watson's breakout over the past three weeks has become a factor.

BEARS: Gave up three touchdowns to Jets receivers last week catching passes from Mike White. The week before they allowed one score to a Falcons wideout. Chicago's defense has busted following trades of their two defensive stars and injuries to a number of their defensive secondary players.

HISTORY: Lazard has a touchdown in each of his past three and four of his past five against Chicago. But it's been without a lot of yards, including in Week 2 when he caught 2 of 3 targets for 13 yards with the score.

Start Him (Lineup Decisions) Projections powered by Sportsline Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -4 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 336 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.8 Kmet should see a target increase with Darnell Mooney out. Pair that with the favorable matchup and likelihood that the Bears will have to throw to stay in the game, and he's a palatable top-10 Fantasy tight end who I'd start over Gerald Everett, Tyler Conklin and Hayden Hurst.

Dave's Notebook:

PAST TWO WEEKS: Obviously, a lack of red-zone and end-zone targets are a problem -- he's had one red-zone target in his past two games versus five red-zone and three end-zone targets in Weeks 8 through 10. But Kmet's average route depth (not to be confused with ADOT, which is route depth only when targeted), has shot up over his past two games to 8.59 compared to 4.16 in Weeks 8 through 10.

LAST WEEK: Kmet had one target in the first two and a half quarters before Darnell Mooney left with injury. As soon as Mooney was out, Kmet became a factor, seeing five targets in the final 25 or so minutes of game clock. That actually represented 33.3% of the targets from Trevor Siemian and might be a harbinger of things to come.

PACKERS: Shifted their secondary around after incurring some injuries and have become worse against tight ends for it. A tight end has scored on the Pack in four of their past five games, and a tight end has at least 10 half-PPR points in two of their past three.

