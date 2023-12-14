ty-chandler-minnesota-vikings.jpg
USATSI

Of course there are significant injury questions at the running back position heading into the Fantasy Football playoffs. That's just how the 2023 season has been, so why would things be different this week? 

The biggest questions coming out of Week 14 revolve around the status of Alexander Mattison and Josh Jacobs. Jacobs left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and he didn't practice all week, as the Raiders prepped for Thursday's game against the Chargers. Jacobs hasn't been ruled out as of Thursday afternoon, but given the quick turnaround, it seems likely at this point we won't see him out there.

That likely means we'll see Zamir White as the lead back for the Raiders, and maybe he'll surprise. The truth is, we just don't really know what to expect from White at the NFL level, because he hasn't really had any opportunities. He's carried the ball 37 times in 27 games, picking up 124 yards – a woeful 3.4 yards per carry. That number doesn't define White, but he's a former fourth-round pick who hasn't been able to break into a defined role in two seasons, and he's playing in a pretty terrible situation for running backs right now. 

Since Josh McDaniels' firing, Jacobs was averaging just 2.2 targets per game, and was really only good for Fantasy when he was getting 20-plus carries in a game; even then, he was averaging 14.0 PPR points per game despite pretty massive usage. Jacobs is, it seems safe to assume, a better player than White, so I'm not sure the upside is super-high, even if he does end up being the lead back in a decent matchup. 

It's a little easier to get excited about Ty Chandler, just because we've seen him look pretty good in this Vikings offense. He played 83% of the snaps in Week 14 after Mattison left the game, and would presumably be the clear lead back, with a decent passing game role to boot. I would rank him ahead of White with Mattison ruled out for Saturday.

Here are my full rankings for Week 15 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 15 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey @ARI
  2. Alvin Kamara vs. NYG
  3. Kyren Williams vs. WAS
  4. Bijan Robinson @CAR
  5. Rachaad White @GB
  6. Breece Hall @MIA
  7. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. DEN
  8. Tony Pollard @BUF
  9. Zack Moss vs. PIT
  10. Travis Etienne vs. BAL
  11. Derrick Henry vs. HOU
  12. Saquon Barkley @NO
  13. D'Andre Swift @SEA
  14. Raheem Mostert vs. NYJ
  15. De'Von Achane vs. NYJ
  16. Joe Mixon vs. MIN
  17. Austin Ekeler @LV
  18. Ezekiel Elliott vs. KC
  19. James Cook vs. DAL
  20. Javonte Williams @DET
  21. James Conner vs. SF
  22. Ty Chandler @CIN
  23. David Montgomery vs. DEN
  24. Chuba Hubbard vs. ATL
  25. Jaylen Warren @IND
  26. Antonio Gibson @LAR
  27. Clyde Edwards-Helaire @NE
  28. Devin Singletary @TEN
  29. Jerome Ford vs. CHI
  30. Kenneth Walker vs. PHI
  31. Najee Harris @IND
  32. Jerick McKinnon @NE
  33. AJ Dillon vs. TB
  34. Keaton Mitchell @JAX
  35. Zamir White vs. LAC
  36. Tyjae Spears vs. HOU
  37. Gus Edwards @JAX
  38. Ameer Abdullah vs. LAC
  39. Tyler Allgeier @CAR
  40. D'Onta Foreman @CLE
  41. Zach Charbonnet vs. PHI
  42. Chase Brown vs. MIN
  43. Latavius Murray vs. DAL
  44. Jamaal Williams vs. NYG
  45. Miles Sanders vs. ATL
  46. Roschon Johnson @CLE
  47. Chris Rodriguez Jr. @LAR
  48. D'Ernest Johnson vs. BAL
  49. Kenneth Gainwell @SEA
  50. Kareem Hunt vs. CHI
  51. Dameon Pierce @TEN
  52. Samaje Perine @DET
  53. Dalvin Cook @MIA
  54. Justice Hill @JAX
  55. Rico Dowdle @BUF
  56. Jaleel McLaughlin @DET
  57. Joshua Kelley @LV
  58. Ty Johnson vs. DAL
  59. Kene Nwangwu @CIN
  60. Chase Edmonds @GB