Of course there are significant injury questions at the running back position heading into the Fantasy Football playoffs. That's just how the 2023 season has been, so why would things be different this week?

The biggest questions coming out of Week 14 revolve around the status of Alexander Mattison and Josh Jacobs. Jacobs left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and he didn't practice all week, as the Raiders prepped for Thursday's game against the Chargers. Jacobs hasn't been ruled out as of Thursday afternoon, but given the quick turnaround, it seems likely at this point we won't see him out there.

That likely means we'll see Zamir White as the lead back for the Raiders, and maybe he'll surprise. The truth is, we just don't really know what to expect from White at the NFL level, because he hasn't really had any opportunities. He's carried the ball 37 times in 27 games, picking up 124 yards – a woeful 3.4 yards per carry. That number doesn't define White, but he's a former fourth-round pick who hasn't been able to break into a defined role in two seasons, and he's playing in a pretty terrible situation for running backs right now.

Since Josh McDaniels' firing, Jacobs was averaging just 2.2 targets per game, and was really only good for Fantasy when he was getting 20-plus carries in a game; even then, he was averaging 14.0 PPR points per game despite pretty massive usage. Jacobs is, it seems safe to assume, a better player than White, so I'm not sure the upside is super-high, even if he does end up being the lead back in a decent matchup.

It's a little easier to get excited about Ty Chandler, just because we've seen him look pretty good in this Vikings offense. He played 83% of the snaps in Week 14 after Mattison left the game, and would presumably be the clear lead back, with a decent passing game role to boot. I would rank him ahead of White with Mattison ruled out for Saturday.

Here are my full rankings for Week 15 at running back for PPR leagues:

Week 15 Running Back Rankings