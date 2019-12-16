Fantasy Football Week 16 Early Waiver Wire: Kerryon Johnson's return could make a big difference

The top targets on waivers heading into Week 16 will probably come out of Minnesota's backfield, after Dalvin Cook was forced to leave Sunday's game with a shoulder injury — the second time in three weeks that has happened. While he was able to play through the injury in Week 14, this time looked like it might have been more serious.

We'll keep a close eye on what happens with Cook, as well as his backup Alexander Mattison, who was unable to play in Week 15 due to an ankle injury. Mike Boone stepped up and scored two touchdowns Sunday, and figures to be the top target on waivers heading into Week 16 if we don't get good news about Cook and Mattison before then. We broke down the full impact of Cook's injury here, so let's look at some of the other top options for waivers heading into Week 16, beginning with a potential Fantasy star coming back from an injury of his own:

Wes Hills was one of the surprise Fantasy contributors of Week 16, scoring two touchdowns against the Buccaneers as an emergency fill in for the injured Bo Scarbrough. However, despite getting 77% of the carries for a team that wants to run the ball even when it isn't leading, Hills isn't going to be much of a waiver-wire priority heading into Week 16. That's because the Lions might have an even better option to add ahead of your Fantasy championship: Kerryon Johnson.

Johnson, who hasn't played since Week 7 due to a knee injury, is eligible to return from injured reserve for Week 16, and told the team's official website last week he hopes to return this season.

"For me, as stupid as some people might see it, I like to play, man," Johnson said in front of his locker Friday. "I did all this work in the offseason and did all this work in the summer and I didn't do it to play five games."

Johnson has been able to practice over the past two weeks and has avoided any setbacks in his recovery and with his conditioning. There's no guarantee he will be back on the field in Week 16, but he certainly seems to be progressing in that direction and could be back to something like a starring role for the Lions with Scarbrough dealing with a rib injury. Johnson and Scarbrough could split time in Week 16 if both are able to return, but Johnson's role in the passing game would make him the better Fantasy option.

Johnson is available in 65% of CBS Fantasy leagues heading into Week 16 and could be a last-minute addition to your starting lineup for the Fantasy championship if he gets cleared to return.

Here's who else we'll be targeting on waivers heading into Week 16, beginning with some potential starters at wide receiver:

Week 16 Early Waiver Targets