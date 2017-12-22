Fantasy Football Week 16: What you missed Thursday, with Samaje Perine ailing and Kenyan Drake dialed back

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Thursday:

Samaje Perine (groin) left Thursday's practice

Perine injured his groin during drills at the beginning of practice Thursday, and was unable to return for the rest of the session. It isn't clear how bad the injury is at this point, but coach Jay Gruden downplayed it when talking to the Washington Post, implying he still expects him to play in Week 16 against the Broncos:

"It was a minor thing based on what I'm hearing. He still had some pretty good flexibility and movement. We just held him out."

You'll have to keep a close eye on practice reports for Friday to see if Perine will play, but you'll want to add Kapri Bibbs to your roster just in case.

The Dolphins might dial back Kenyan Drake's workload

The last three weeks have been a revelation for the Dolphins and Drake, who has topped 100 all-purpose yards in each game, averaging 104 yards on the ground and 45 yards through the air in those three games. However, after having just 99 career touches in 27 games coming into that stretch, he has been a workhorse, racking up 78 total touches over his last three games.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen told the Miami Herald Thursday the team used Drake "more than they would prefer" with Damien Williams sidelined by a shoulder injury. Williams has practiced over the last two days and looks to be on track for a return in Week 16, which could cut into Drake's role a bit. Drake should still be the lead back, but may not be a lock for 20-plus touches this week.

The Raiders hope to have Amari Cooper (ankle) back for Week 16

With an extra day off before their Week 16 matchup with the Eagles on Monday, the Raiders hope Cooper can return from his ankle injury. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cooper appears to be on track to return, with coach Jack Del Rio saying this Thursday: "We hope to get him back to practice and have a good week of practice and be ready to go Monday night."

Cooper did not officially practice Thursday, but they have Friday and Saturday to get him up to speed as well. He would not be a recommended starter even if he plays, at the end of what has been a disappointing season for the third-year receiver.

Davante Adams (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 16

This comes as little surprise, as it was Adams' second concussion of the season and he had just a week to recover. Adams may still return for Week 17, however the Packers have already been eliminated from the playoffs, so there might not be much incentive for them to risk bringing him back. Either way, he won't be available for Week 16, and with Jordy Nelson looking like he's lost more than a step this season, there is an opportunity to step up in the Packers' passing game. Randall Cobb will get an increase in looks, as should Geronimo Allison, however neither is a recommended start against this Vikings' defense.

Other notes

Joe Mixon (concussion) was listed as a full participant again… He still hasn't been cleared through the league's concussion protocol, but Mixon is definitely making progress. If he's cleared Friday, get him back in your starting lineup for the matchup against the Lions.

Julio Jones (thumb, ankle) is expected to play in Week 16… Jones was sporting a bandage on his left thumb, and is dealing with an ankle injury, but told ESPN.com Thursday he is fine and expects to play in Week 16.

Tevin Coleman has cleared the concussion protocol… Coleman will return to his usual role of relieving Devonta Freeman, and is back in the No. 2/3 RB discussion.

Devin Funchess (shoulder) has yet to practice, but expects to play Sunday… Despite not practicing yet this week, Funchess told reporters Thursday he's "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Kerwynn Williams (quad) was unable to practice yet again… It's starting to look very likely that Elijhaa Penny will get a start for the Cardinals this week. Unless Williams gets back to practice Friday – and even then, it would be no guarantee – don't expect him to play this week.

Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler split first-team reps… It sounds like Lynch would get the starting nod if he was healthy, but his ankle isn't quite fully healed, leaving the door open for Osweiler. Neither is a recommended starter this week.

Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) was unable to practice… Sanders is dealing with a bone bruise, and after missing two straight days of practice, looks unlikely to play in Week 16.

Cameron Brate (hip, knee) was limited on Thursday… With O.J. Howard out with an ankle injury of his own, this is a big opportunity for Brate to step up and make a difference, assuming these injuries don't keep him off the field. If he practices Friday, expect Brate to play.

Jeremy Maclin (knee) is doubtful for Week 16… With a Saturday kickoff on the schedule, the Ravens had one fewer day to get ready for this week. It looks like Maclin won't have time to get to full strength, though he could be a game-time decision. He won't be worth using in the majority of leagues even if he plays.

DeVante Parker was unable to practice yet again… It's been a tough season for Parker, and it looks like he may not be able to build on his season-best 89 yards in Week 16. The ankle has been an issue off and on for months, and it looks like it could cost him Week 16 against the Chiefs.