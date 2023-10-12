If you stood by your man at tight end in Week 6, you were likely rewarded. Darren Waller, Dallas Goedert, Kyle Pitts, and George Kittle all bounced back in a big way. The easiest thing to do, and the right thing to do in most instances, is just forget about them again for the next month. Start them without even thinking about it. Darren Waller is the exception to that plan.

Dull disclosure, I have been skeptical about Waller ever since he got to New York. I don't trust the Giants passing game to support a must-start pass catcher at any position. So naturally, I see his best game of the season as an opportunity to sell. Though you could make an argument to wait a week.

The Bills may not actually be a bad matchup now that they've suffered so many injuries, so the sell window may be open for a while. But the other concern I had with Waller was his age and recent injury history, which does make him risky to hold. And Daniel Jones didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday so it could be a moot point.

To be clear, the idea here is to sell high off a good game. I am not giving Waller away. But if I can upgrade any other position significantly I'm just as happy streaming Logan Thomas or Dalton Schultz this week.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 6:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 6 at this time. Here's what it means:

Dalton Kincaid TE BUF Buffalo • #86

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Dawson Knox is a streaming option in deep leagues.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

10 -- Dalton Schultz led the Texans with 10 targets in Week 5.

-- Dalton Schultz led the Texans with 10 targets in Week 5. 20.8% -- Kyle Pitts' 20.8% target share ranks third at the position.

-- Kyle Pitts' 20.8% target share ranks third at the position. 2.24 -- Sam LaPorta leads all tight ends at 2.24 yards per route run.

-- Sam LaPorta leads all tight ends at 2.24 yards per route run. 4 -- Cole Kmet has four end zone targets. Travis Kelce is the only tight end with more.

-- Cole Kmet has four end zone targets. Travis Kelce is the only tight end with more. 3.7 -- George Kittle has only averaged 3.7 catches per game with Brock Purdy. That makes him TD dependent, thankfully he has 10 touchdowns in 11 games.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ PHI -7 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 205 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 6 Streamers (TE Preview) Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 25 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.6 Thomas has at least seven PPR Fantasy points in all four games this season and two games with eight or more targets. He's coming off his best game of the year against the Bears. He won't likely match the nine catches for 77 yards he had last week but the Falcons have been a bottom five defense against tight ends this season. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 203 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.5 The Eagles gave up a ton of points to tight ends early in the year, but they have been better lately. Conklin has seen five or more targets in four straight games and he's reached double digits in Fantasy points in three of those games. He's a fine bye week replacement and I'd start him over David Njoku as well.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND JAC -4 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 16th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 37 REYDS 260 TD 0 FPTS/G 11 The Colts are easier to throw against than run against and Engram is a huge part of this pass offense with eight targets in four straight games. Forgive the inefficiency and be thankful the pricing is based more on Fantasy points than targets per game.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 34 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Anybody who was buying into Zach Ertz's target share and expecting regression in efficiency caught a break in Week 5 as the targets dried up but Ertz reached the end zone. The Rams have been one of the best matchups for tight ends this year, so I'm going right back to him.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 6 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 6. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.