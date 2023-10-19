There were people who told you to ignore the rookie tight end narrative and draft Dalton Kincaid in the single-digit rounds. Through Week 6, it looks like they were half right.

Sam LaPorta has already established himself as a top six tight end, earning a 21% target share in one of the top offenses in football. Luke Musgrave isn't there yet, but he has 15 targets in his past two healthy games and he's my favorite streaming option in Week 7. Michael Mayer joined the party in Week 6 and is close to a must-add this week, even if it is tough to trust him as a starter. Imagine how good this class would look if Kincaid was doing anything?

The point? I am just about ready to ignore the rookie tight end narrative with this class as a whole. I mean, I'm already there with LaPorta, and Week 7 could convince me with both Musgrave and Mayer. They are a huge help at a position that has seen too many presumed starters fall flat on their faces. There may be multiple rookies we're starting over George Kittle if he has another one-target outing in Week 7.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 7:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

7 -- Evan Engram has at least seven targets in five straight games; he's a must-start even in a terrible matchup.

-- Evan Engram has at least seven targets in five straight games; he's a must-start even in a terrible matchup. 2.01 -- Trey McBride has averaged 2.01 yards per route run this season to 1.02 for Zach Ertz. McBride just played a season-high 58% of the snaps; hopefully that starts a trend.

-- Trey McBride has averaged 2.01 yards per route run this season to 1.02 for Zach Ertz. McBride just played a season-high 58% of the snaps; hopefully that starts a trend. 10 -- Jake Ferguson leads all tight ends with 10 red-zone targets. I would like to hold him on his bye.

-- Jake Ferguson leads all tight ends with 10 red-zone targets. I would like to hold him on his bye. 15 -- Kyle Pitts scored 15 PPR points in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Week 7 of 2021.

-- Kyle Pitts scored 15 PPR points in back-to-back weeks for the first time since Week 7 of 2021. 47 -- Jonnu Smith is averaging a career-high 47 receiving yards per game.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 32 REYDS 240 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.2 Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 159 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Streamers (TE Preview) Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN GB -1 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 23 REYDS 159 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 Musgrave saw seven targets in his Week 5 return, and understandably was dropped last week because he was on his bye week. But he has a great matchup against a Falcons defense that has funneled targets to tight ends this season. It's quite possible since Musgrave has already had his bye that once you pick him up you're no longer streaming tight ends. Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 32 REYDS 282 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 It feels really weird saying that both Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith are startable, but such is life in an Arthur Smith offense. Smith ranks 12th among all tight ends in target share this season and has the third-highest yards per route run among the top 12. He's a featured part of the offense and he's earning the targets he's receiving. Michael Mayer TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI LV -3 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 11 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.6 If Mayer becomes a starting tight end rest of season, we will view Week 6 as his breakout party. He set season highs in targets (6), receptions (5), yards (75) and played 81% of the snaps. There is no reason to think Josh McDaniels will go back to Austin Hooper, but I also understand if you would like to see more than one good game before you start him.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Kelce TE KC Kansas City • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC KC -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 17.9 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 46 REYDS 346 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.7 You can see Kelce rounding into form each and every week. His 124 yards last week were a season-high, and now he's coming off a 10-day break, at home, against a mediocre Chargers defense. He's locked in as my cash game TE.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 183 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 Historically, the Bills haven't been near as tough on tight ends when they don't have Matt Milano. Henry only has one catch in his past two games, but he's still a full-time player and I don't think sequencing is actually all that telling with low-end tight ends. He still has the same upside he had in Weeks 1 and 2, but no one is going to want to roster him

TE Preview Heath's Projections

