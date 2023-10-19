george-pickens-1400-us.jpg
We are projecting Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth to return from injury for the Pittsburgh Steelers which makes them one of the most fascinating teams to watch in terms of target share in Week 7.

Specifically, I'm wondering what happens with George Pickens. He had more targets than Johnson in Week 1 also, but Johnson only played 43% of the snaps. Pickens' production spiked while Johnson was on IR. Since Week 2 he is the No. 15 wide receiver in Fantasy on a per-game basis, producing week-winning results in Weeks 2 and 5. 

  • Week 7 previews: QB | RB | TE

The other complicating factor is the question of Jaylen Warren's role in the passing game; he's earned five targets per game and works the same type of short-area targets that Johnson and Freiermuth thrive on.

For now, I'm projecting a small step back for Pickens, but he's still a high-upside WR3. He's actually the only Steeler I have projected as a starter against the Rams. But they do have a handful of roster-worthy players as we await the new reality in Pittsburgh now that Pickens has emerged and they are back to full strength.

Here is the rest of the Week 7 WR Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are the only 49ers pass catchers we would start.
Numbers to Know
  • 25.8% -- Wan'Dale Robinson has emerged as the clear WR1 on the Giants with a 25.8% TPRR since returning.
  • 7 -- Courtland Sutton has seen a league-leading seven end-zone targets this season. Jerry Jeudy has not been targeted in the end zone.
  • 127 -- A.J. Brown has at least 127 receiving yards in four straight games.
  • 3 -- Rondale Moore has three rush attempts in three of his last four games. He's a fine flex as long as Conner is out.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Jakobi Meyers WR
LV Las Vegas • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5
OPP VS WR
19th
PROJ PTS
14.3
WR RNK
14th
YTD Stats
REC
30
TAR
43
REYDS
335
TD
4
FPTS/G
17.5
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE CLE -2 O/U 39
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
8.1
WR RNK
37th
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
41
REYDS
276
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.3
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG WAS -2 O/U 39.5
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
11.3
WR RNK
25th
YTD Stats
REC
31
TAR
42
REYDS
342
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.9
K.J. Osborn WR
MIN Minnesota • #17
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -7 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
10.5
WR RNK
40th
YTD Stats
REC
17
TAR
31
REYDS
214
TD
2
FPTS/G
8.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 7 Adds (WR Preview)
Josh Downs WR
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE CLE -3 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
1st
WR RNK
39th
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
41
REYDS
276
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.3
Downs looks like a legitimate WR3 rest of the season, but a terrible matchup in Week 7 makes him slightly less appealing as a one-week fill-in. He has at least six targets and at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in three of his past four games.
Kendrick Bourne WR
NE New England • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
11th
WR RNK
44th
ROSTERED
42%
YTD Stats
REC
28
TAR
44
REYDS
307
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.9
Bourne is a WR3 if JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas are out, and a good flex if they return. He has three games this season with nine or more targets, and last week was his second game with at least 19.3 PPR Fantasy points.
Stashes (WR Preview)
Jalin Hyatt WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS WAS -2.5 O/U 37.5
OPP VS WR
31st
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
12%
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
9
REYDS
120
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.2
Hyatt flashed in Week 6 and his speed gives the Giants a downfield element they are desperately missing. You can't start him with any confidence until he becomes a full-time player, but that's the logical next step with the way the Giants season is going.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Stefon Diggs WR
BUF Buffalo • #14
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NE BUF -8.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
19.9
WR RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
66
REYDS
620
TD
5
FPTS/G
23.2
Yes, I know about the narrative of Bill Belichick taking away the other team's WR1, it hasn't mattered to Diggs. In six regular season meetings since he joined the Bills, Diggs has scored 41.5, 23.4, 22.2, 19.5, 15.2, and 9.1 Fantasy points against the Patriots. No one is playing better football than Diggs right now, and he'll keep it going this week.
Contrarian DFS Play
Puka Nacua WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT LAR -3 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
20th
PROJ PTS
13.1
WR RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
50
TAR
70
REYDS
598
TD
2
FPTS/G
20.4
Nacua just missed a touchdown last week and Matthew Stafford threw a season-low 24 times, and that's the reason for the Week 6 flop. I'm going right back to the rookie and expecting big things against Pittsburgh. Hopefully few do.
