As of Thursday afternoon, we're preparing to be without seven of the top 16 running backs in Fantasy for Week 7. Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane and David Montgomery are all hurt. Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, and Breece Hall are all on bye. It's shaping up to be the type of week where double-digit Fantasy points may not be required to be a starter at running back.

Week 7 previews: TE QB WR

Instead of picking over the backup RBs this week, we're fighting over them, and I'm not just talking about Zach Evans, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason. Guys like Tyler Allgeier, Latavius Murray, and A.J. Dillon are legitimate flex options. Both Ravens running backs and Colts running backs are too, even in terrible matchups. I would be thrilled with Jeff Wilson, or Salvon Ahmed if Wilson is out.

Don't be picky in Week 7; just get through it. Nobody is on a bye next week.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 7 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:

RB Preview Numbers to know

42% -- Jonathan Taylor played 42% of the snaps in Week 6 after playing just 15% in Week 5. It would not be a surprise if Taylor plays more than Zack Moss in Week 7.

-- Jonathan Taylor played 42% of the snaps in Week 6 after playing just 15% in Week 5. It would not be a surprise if Taylor plays more than Zack Moss in Week 7. 10 -- Moss is the only player in the NFL with 10 runs of at least 12 yards. I don't think he'll completely go away.

-- Moss is the only player in the NFL with 10 runs of at least 12 yards. I don't think he'll completely go away. 6.5 -- Breece Hall is averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Among players with at least 30 rush attempts, only De'Von Achane has a better average.

-- Breece Hall is averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Among players with at least 30 rush attempts, only De'Von Achane has a better average. 46.2% -- Nearly half of Devin Singletary's rushes have come against an eight-man box, compared to 34% for Dameon Pierce. Still, Singletary is averaging a yard more per carry.

-- Nearly half of Devin Singletary's rushes have come against an eight-man box, compared to 34% for Dameon Pierce. Still, Singletary is averaging a yard more per carry. 5 -- Jaylen Warren is averaging five targets per game. It will be interesting to see how that is impacted by the return of Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth.

-- Jaylen Warren is averaging five targets per game. It will be interesting to see how that is impacted by the return of Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth. 23 -- Alvin Kamara ranks fourth among running backs with 23 catches. He's only played three games.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 7 Adds (RB Preview) Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -3 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 10 REYDS 25 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 The Lions have arguably the best run defenses in football, so it's hard to trust any Ravens running back this week. Hill has the advantage of three-to-four catch upside and he's been the more efficient Ravens' runner this season. He's the closest thing to a good option there is left at running back this late in the week. Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 40th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 193 REC 13 REYDS 59 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 The Bills run defense is flat out bad and Elliott has double-digit touches in three of his last five games. Elliott is averaging almost a full yard per carry more than Stevenson, so it seems unlikely he'll completely disappear from the attack in Week 7. Bill Belichick would love to run the ball and keep Josh Allen on the sideline for as long as possible.

Stashes (RB Preview) Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR HOU -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 153 REC 5 REYDS 29 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.9 I didn't think this was possible, but the Texans may go more to Singletary after the bye considering how ineffective Pierce has been. The best stash options may be players who get dropped this week, but Singletary deserves to see a bump in roster rate after a season-high 54% snap share in Week 6.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET Detroit • #26

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 12.3 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 179 REC 14 REYDS 70 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 Gibbs is just $6,200 on FanDuel and could be in line for 20 touches in Week 7 against the Ravens. The Ravens are a very good defense, but they have allowed eight PPR Fantasy points per game to running backs through the air, and Gibbs should have 15 carries in addition to his work in the passing game. He may even be contrarian if he carries a questionable tag into Sunday.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Jacobs RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI LV -3 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 6th YTD Stats RUYDS 312 REC 25 REYDS 209 TD 2 FPTS/G 14.9 Jacobs has been one of the least efficient backs in football and he's still $8,000 because of his workload and the matchup. His touchdown odds are increased by the Bears defense and the fact that he'll likely be playing with a backup QB. For a guy who may be five percent rostered, he has a better chance at finishing as the RB1 on the week than you would think.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 7 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 7. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.