As of Thursday afternoon, we're preparing to be without seven of the top 16 running backs in Fantasy for Week 7. Christian McCaffrey, Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane and David Montgomery are all hurt. Tony Pollard, Derrick Henry, and Breece Hall are all on bye. It's shaping up to be the type of week where double-digit Fantasy points may not be required to be a starter at running back.
Instead of picking over the backup RBs this week, we're fighting over them, and I'm not just talking about Zach Evans, Elijah Mitchell, and Jordan Mason. Guys like Tyler Allgeier, Latavius Murray, and A.J. Dillon are legitimate flex options. Both Ravens running backs and Colts running backs are too, even in terrible matchups. I would be thrilled with Jeff Wilson, or Salvon Ahmed if Wilson is out.
Don't be picky in Week 7; just get through it. Nobody is on a bye next week.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 7 RB Preview:
Week 7 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 7 at this time. Here's what it means:
SF San Francisco • #23
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell should share the load.
DET Detroit • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We're expecting Jahmyr Gibbs back to lead this backfield.
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Zach Evans should be the lead back with both Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers out.
Numbers to know
- 42% -- Jonathan Taylor played 42% of the snaps in Week 6 after playing just 15% in Week 5. It would not be a surprise if Taylor plays more than Zack Moss in Week 7.
- 10 -- Moss is the only player in the NFL with 10 runs of at least 12 yards. I don't think he'll completely go away.
- 6.5 -- Breece Hall is averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Among players with at least 30 rush attempts, only De'Von Achane has a better average.
- 46.2% -- Nearly half of Devin Singletary's rushes have come against an eight-man box, compared to 34% for Dameon Pierce. Still, Singletary is averaging a yard more per carry.
- 5 -- Jaylen Warren is averaging five targets per game. It will be interesting to see how that is impacted by the return of Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth.
- 23 -- Alvin Kamara ranks fourth among running backs with 23 catches. He's only played three games.
Matchups that matter
Zach Evans RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #21
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
MIN Minnesota • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Justice Hill RB
BAL Baltimore • #43
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Lions have arguably the best run defenses in football, so it's hard to trust any Ravens running back this week. Hill has the advantage of three-to-four catch upside and he's been the more efficient Ravens' runner this season. He's the closest thing to a good option there is left at running back this late in the week.
NE New England • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Bills run defense is flat out bad and Elliott has double-digit touches in three of his last five games. Elliott is averaging almost a full yard per carry more than Stevenson, so it seems unlikely he'll completely disappear from the attack in Week 7. Bill Belichick would love to run the ball and keep Josh Allen on the sideline for as long as possible.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I didn't think this was possible, but the Texans may go more to Singletary after the bye considering how ineffective Pierce has been. The best stash options may be players who get dropped this week, but Singletary deserves to see a bump in roster rate after a season-high 54% snap share in Week 6.
DFS Plays
Jahmyr Gibbs RB
DET Detroit • #26
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Gibbs is just $6,200 on FanDuel and could be in line for 20 touches in Week 7 against the Ravens. The Ravens are a very good defense, but they have allowed eight PPR Fantasy points per game to running backs through the air, and Gibbs should have 15 carries in addition to his work in the passing game. He may even be contrarian if he carries a questionable tag into Sunday.
Josh Jacobs RB
LV Las Vegas • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jacobs has been one of the least efficient backs in football and he's still $8,000 because of his workload and the matchup. His touchdown odds are increased by the Bears defense and the fact that he'll likely be playing with a backup QB. For a guy who may be five percent rostered, he has a better chance at finishing as the RB1 on the week than you would think.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 7 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 7. Projected stats for all starting running backs are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.