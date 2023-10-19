russell-wilson.jpg
There are few good options at any position in Week 7. Tthe first big bye week combined with a large number of Week 6 injuries makes this week a complete mess. At quarterback that means no Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, or C.J. Stroud. We should plan on being without Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Daniel Jones as well. 

In two-QB leagues, this is catastrophic. Literally anyone who is starting for an NFL team is startable for your Fantasy team. In Superflex, the best option for your superflex spot may not be a quarterback. Even in one-QB leagues, the pickings are slim. You do have a other options if you don't love the waiver wire options below.

The first is to make a trade. Target backups who are one-week fill-ins like Russell Wilson, Jordan Love, and Sam Howell. They're all in the top 10 of my Week 7 QB projections, and Wilson is my favorite. But there is a more radical option available to teams who have started 5-1 or 6-0. You could punt the week.

With all of the injuries and bye weeks, it's quite possible you do not have someone you want to drop or trade for Joshua Dobbs to start this week. And if you already have five wins, that is OK. In fact, I might even consider trading for Burrow or Stroud this week if the team that has them is desperate and willing to trade for a discount. Making a big upgrade in overall talent on your roster is worth taking a zero at QB this week if your record is good enough.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

  • 5.9% -- Russell Wilson has the lowest off-target rate in the NFL. His Week 7 opponent, Jordan Love,  has the second-highest rate at 16%.
  • 17 -- 17 of Kirk Cousins' pass attempts have been dropped. That's five more than any other QB this season.
  • 9.5 -- Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 9.5 yards per attempt, almost a full yard better than any QB. I would suggest regression, but the Dolphins are just in a different class right now.
  • 6.5% -- A league-high 6.5% of Mac Jones' pass attempts have been turnover-worthy throws.
  • 13.7% -- Sam Howell has been sacked on 13.7% of his dropbacks. Only Daniel Jones has a higher sack rate.
  • 20 -- C.J. Stroud is one of 13 QBs averaging 20 FPPG. I would try to hold him through his bye, and I would pick him up if someone is forced to drop him.
  • 327 -- Lamar Jackson leads all QBs with 327 rush yards. If his pass catchers start making more plays, Jackson has QB1 overall upside.
Projections powered by Sportsline
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Joshua Dobbs QB
ARI Arizona • #9
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
12th
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
36%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1215
RUYDS
189
TD
7
INT
3
FPTS/G
16.3
If Howell is not available, Joshua Dobbs is your next best bet as a Week 7 streamer. He has rushed for at least 40 yards in four of his past five games and has produced multiple touchdowns in three of his past five. Seattle has a very good defense, but it did allow the only mobile QB it has faced this season to rush for 66 yards. Dobbs may not get to 20 Fantasy points, but he will get you close.
player headshot
Brian Hoyer QB
LV Las Vegas • #7
Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CHI LV -3 O/U 38
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
5%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
102
RUYDS
-3
TD
0
INT
0
FPTS/G
2
We're expecting Hoyer to start against the Bears, but both he and Aidan O'Connell are better two-QB streamers than Bears' likely starter Tyson Bagent. Hoyer has a great matchup and looked serviceable in Week 6 against the Patriots, completing 60% of his passes and averaging 10 yards per pass attempt. With Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers against one of the worst pass defenses in the league, serviceable can get the job done.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
12th
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
61%
Murray's 21-day practice window has been opened and he should be rostered in more than 90% of leagues. He has never had a season below 20 FPPG and projects as a top-12 QB rest of season once he is activated.
Top DFS Play
I don't love any of the top QBs on the main slate this week, Howell is on a bit of a roll, and he gets to face the Giants. Stack him with Terry McLaurin and you'll have plenty of room to fit in the top stars at other positions.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
The perception around Wilson has been worse than his underlying stats and his Fantasy production. Coming off a face plant against the Chiefs in an island game, I would expect a very low roster rate. He's been better than Jordan Love, he's considerably cheaper than Love, and I bet he has a lower roster rate than Love as well.
Heath's projections

My full set of Week 7 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 7. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.