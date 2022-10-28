Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye during the Giants' Week 7 win over the Jaguars. According to Fowler, Bellinger believes he'll be able to return to the field in 2-to-6 weeks, but prior reports have suggested a 4-to-6-week timeline may be more realistic. At least for the upcoming week, the Giants will likely turn to Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson to handle reps at tight end, but neither player profiles as a reliable fantasy option.