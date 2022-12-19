Slayton had five receptions (seven targets) for 23 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Commanders.

Slayton led all New York wideouts in targets and receptions, but his production left much to be desired from a fantasy perspective. This was the veteran wideout's worst yardage output since taking over as the Giants' defacto No. 1 wideout back in Week 7. The 25-year-old had been performing well in the elevated role, so fantasy managers who were relying on the receiver in fantasy prior to Sunday's dud shouldn't abandon ship. There is a good chance Slayton can bounce back against Minnesota's 31st-ranked pass defense Saturday.