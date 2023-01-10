Slayton was on the field for just three snaps and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles.

Because the Giants were locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs heading into Sunday regardless of how other games around the league played out, head coach Brian Daboll elected to rest several key players. Slayton appeared to be among that group, as the Giants didn't reveal that an injury was behind his minimal playing time. Expect Slayton to reclaim a full-time starting role in the Giants' wild-card matchup with the Vikings this Sunday.