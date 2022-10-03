Lawrence registered five tackles, including two sacks, along with three quarterback hits in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.

Lawrence was a major factor in New York's ability to stifle Chicago's passing game, as he was constantly applying pressure from the interior. He's played well all season but didn't yet have a sack until he notched two of them Sunday. With the big performance, he's already halfway to the career-high total of four sacks that he posted in 2020.