Nunez-Roches (groin) sat out Tuesday's practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Nunez-Roches, who dealt with a concussion earlier in training camp, is sidelined once again by a different injury. The veteran defensive lineman had stints with Kansas City and Tampa Bay before signing a three-year deal with New York this offseason. Once the 30-year-old returns to action, expect him to work as a rotational player for the Giants' defense ahead of the coming season.