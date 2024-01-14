Nunez-Roches recorded 26 tackles (14 solo), including a half-sack, over 16 contests during the 2023 campaign.
Nunez-Roches was brought in during the offseason to serve as veteran depth along New York's defensive line. He filled that role as expected, notching the second-highest tackle total of his nine-year career while missing just one game. Durability has been a strength of Nunez-Roches' -- he's missed just two regular-season contests over the past five campaigns -- but he's not much of a pass-rusher and isn't looked to as a difference-maker on defense. His contract goes through 2025, and it's likely he'll be back with the Giants as a rotational run-stopper next year.
More News
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Set to return Week 17•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Won't play Week 16•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Misses practice•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Sees first preseason action•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Battling another injury•
-
Giants' Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Returns to full practice•