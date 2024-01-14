Nunez-Roches recorded 26 tackles (14 solo), including a half-sack, over 16 contests during the 2023 campaign.

Nunez-Roches was brought in during the offseason to serve as veteran depth along New York's defensive line. He filled that role as expected, notching the second-highest tackle total of his nine-year career while missing just one game. Durability has been a strength of Nunez-Roches' -- he's missed just two regular-season contests over the past five campaigns -- but he's not much of a pass-rusher and isn't looked to as a difference-maker on defense. His contract goes through 2025, and it's likely he'll be back with the Giants as a rotational run-stopper next year.