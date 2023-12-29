Nunez-Roches (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Nunez-Roches had been battling a knee injury that held him out of the Giants' Christmas Day affair, but it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past the issue. The 30-year-old has totaled 21 tackles and one tackle for loss across 14 appearances this season, and he'll likely serve as a rotational defensive lineman in Week 17.