Nunez-Roches (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 30-year-old began New York's week of practice with consecutive DNPs, making it no surprise that he's since been ruled out for Monday's affair. With Nunez-Roches in line to miss his first game of the season, expect D.J. Davidson to see increased work on the Giants' defensive line.