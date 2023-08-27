Nunez-Roches (groin) tallied one tackle in a preseason loss to the Jets on Saturday.

Nunez-Roches made just a brief appearance with 10 snaps, but his presence on the field was significant since he sat out the Giants' first two exhibition games. It appears that the veteran nose tackle will be ready to go for New York's regular-season opener Sept. 10 against Dallas. He's expected to play a rotational role along the team's defensive line.