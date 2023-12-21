Nunez-Roches (knee) did not practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Nunez-Roches had four tackles and played his typical workload Sunday against the Saints, but appears to have also gotten banged up along the way and is now dealing with a knee injury. The veteran defensive tackle will likely need to get back on the field Friday or Saturday to suit up Monday against The Eagles.
