Robinson (knee) secured four of five targets for 21 yards in the Giants' 30-12 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.

Logging his first game action since Week 11 of last season, Robinson was able to record a solid catch total despite Daniel Jones' quiet night. The second-year pro's reception tally was second only to that of Parris Campbell's for the Giants on the night, and Robinson should have a chance to serve as one of the top downfield threats in New York's air attack as the season unfolds and his knee gets back to full strength.