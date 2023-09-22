Robinson (knee) secured four of five targets for 21 yards in the Giants' 30-12 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night.
Logging his first game action since Week 11 of last season, Robinson was able to record a solid catch total despite Daniel Jones' quiet night. The second-year pro's reception tally was second only to that of Parris Campbell's for the Giants on the night, and Robinson should have a chance to serve as one of the top downfield threats in New York's air attack as the season unfolds and his knee gets back to full strength.
More News
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Making season debut Thursday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending toward Thursday return•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Status in question for Thursday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Limited again Tuesday•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Another limited listing•
-
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Season debut to wait•