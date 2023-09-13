McKinney recorded four tackles (one solo) and two passes defended in Sunday's 40-0 loss to the Cowboys.
McKinney was on the field for all 55 defensive plays for the Giants, as well as seven special teams snaps (29 percent). It was a rough outing overall in New York, but the safety showed he is a key cog for the team's defense going forward.
