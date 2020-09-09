Perriman (knee) is slated to practice fully Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
This injury nugget arrives via coach Adam Gase and sets the stage for Perriman to see a key role in the Jets offense this Sunday against the Bills. Perriman will now look to build off the late-season surge he enjoyed with the Buccaneers in 2019, with his 2020 fantasy upside tied to how well he meshes with QB Sam Darnold, who will look to take his play to the next level in his third year as the team's starter.
