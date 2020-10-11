Perriman (ankle) isn't expected to play Sunday versus the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 27-year-old didn't practice all week before being labeled as doubtful for Week 5, and it appears his outlook hasn't improved through the first half of the weekend. Perriman is poised to miss his third straight contest as he continues to battle the ankle injury sustained Week 2 versus the 49ers. Chris Hogan (ribs/knee), assuming he plays, and Jeff Smith are likely to have larger roles in the passing game behind No. 1 wideout Jamison Crowder.
More News
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Draws doubtful tag in Week 5•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Sits out another practice•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Won't play Thursday•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Won't suit up in Indianapolis•
-
Jets' Breshad Perriman: Sidelined for another practice•