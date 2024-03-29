The Eagles are trading Reddick to the Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round draft pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Reddick is expected to agree to a new contract with the Jets, who will reportedly absorb $14.5 million of Reddick's salary for the 2024 season. With the move to acquire the edge rusher, the Jets add a player who can provide a nice boost to the team's pass rush, on the heels of a 2023 campaign in which the 29-year-old racked up 38 tackles and 11 sacks in 17 regular-season contests with Philadelphia.