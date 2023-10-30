Carter rushed twice for two yards and didn't catch his lone target in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Carter and Dalvin Cook each got two touches while Breece Hall turned 12 carries and nine targets into 93 scrimmage yards and the Jets' only touchdown. There's a chance the Jets will trade Cook before the Oct. 31 deadline, which would likely free up a few more touches per game for Carter, but Hall remains the clear lead back for Gang Green.