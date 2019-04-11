Montgomery is signing a one-year contract with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The division rival Dolphins were expected to meet with Montgomery on Friday after the running back met with the Jets on Thursday, but it's now evident New York isn't letting him slip away. With shaky depth behind Le'Veon Bell, Montgomery initially enters the Jets backfield as a legitimate candidate to open the season as the No. 2 running back. He'll compete with Elijah McGuire, Trenton Cannon and De'Angelo Henderson.

