St. Brown was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to an abdominal injury.

Coach Dan Campbell was non-committal about St. Brown's availability for Week 5 earlier Wednesday due to a health concern, which now has been clarified. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, St. Brown was spotted at Tuesday's unofficial practice running at full speed on the side, which generally would be a decent sign that he'll be able to play through the pain. Still, St. Brown wouldn't have taken part Wednesday if the Lions had held a session, so his status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Panthers.