Goff completed 27 of 39 passes for 330 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while also gaining nine yards on two rush attempts in the Lions' 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Goff turned in a second consecutive 300-yard, multi-touchdown, interception-free effort, extending what has been the best stretch of play of his career by all accounts. The veteran signal-caller connected with Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds and DJ Chark for touchdown passes of 41, five and 48 yards, respectively, and he impressively led the Lions to either a field goal or touchdown on all four second-half drives. The Lions are in the thick of the NFC wild-card mix at minimum thanks in large part to Goff's play, but he'll have a thorny road matchup against the Jets in Week 15 that will serve as a stringent test of his hot streak.