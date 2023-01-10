Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's 20-16 loss to Detroit.

Badgley missed wide left on a 46-yard attempt but otherwise received enough opportunities to top 100 points for the season. Now set to hit unrestricted free agency after putting together an impressive season between 13 total games with the Bears and Lions, Badgley is a strong candidate -- but not a lock -- to return to Detroit in 2023.