LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams weapons are relatively set for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford. Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson lead the receiving corps, and Kyren Williams is the No. 1 running back.

But tight end is an issue for the Rams with Tyler Higbee (knee) likely out for the start of the season. He suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the wild-card loss to the Lions.

"You just feel terrible with Tyler Higbee getting injured," McVay said. "He's meant so much to our team, but you know he's gonna be a PUP guy for sure."

With Higbee out, Davis Allen is my favorite backup tight end for the Rams. He started Week 14 at Baltimore when Higbee was out with a neck injury and caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown on five targets. Allen is worth a late-round flier in tight-end premium leagues.