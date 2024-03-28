LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Seattle Seahawks

Even with the addition of Sam Howell via trade from Washington, the Seahawks still plan to have Geno Smith as the starting quarterback this season. Mike Macdonald said Howell will get reps with the starters in training camp, but he's not looking to replace Smith in 2024.

"Geno is going to go into camp, he's the starter, really excited about that," Macdonald said. "But obviously Sam needs a lot of reps as well. ... We'll figure out the right mix. We might not be competing for one and two, but those two guys are going to be getting after it every day to develop and bring the team along and compete with themselves to try to make them the best player they can be, and that's what we expect." Smith is only worth drafting with a mid-round pick in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. And Howell would only be worth adding off waivers if Smith were injured or potentially benched during the season.