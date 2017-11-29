Packers' Jamaal Williams: May have competition soon
Williams' teammate Aaron Jones (knee) returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, potentially providing competition for snaps and touches in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Given that Jones is at the very front end of his recovery timetable, this may not actually be an issue for another week or two. Williams is only averaging 3.2 yards per carry, but he's hauled in 13 of 16 targets for 152 yards, and he just scored a pair of touchdowns in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Steelers. Jones owns a far more impressive mark of 5.3 yards per carry, but with only eight catches for 16 yards on 16 targets. Further complicating matters, Ty Montgomery (ribs) may rejoin the mix at some point in the coming weeks, though he wasn't able to practice Wednesday. The Green Bay backfield likely will need to be watched on a day-to-day basis leading up to Sunday's game against the Bucs. Should Jones and Montgomery both end up sitting again, Williams would have a decent shot to reach 20-plus touches for a fourth straight week.
