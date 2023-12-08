Elliott rushed 22 times for 68 yards and brought in seven of eight targets for 72 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots' 21-18 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.

With Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) sidelined, Elliott had the Patriots' ground game all to himself, but it was his work as a pass catcher that really stood out. The veteran back led the Patriots in receptions and targets as Bailey Zappe utilized him heavily in the pass game, and Elliott recorded his first receiving touchdown since Week 16 of the 2021 season on an 11-yard grab to cap off New England's game-opening drive. Elliott also shouldered his heaviest workload on the ground since Week 5 of last season, when he logged the same number of carries with the Cowboys in a game against the Rams. Given his volume in the first installment of what's projected to be a multi-game absence for Stevenson, Elliott's fantasy prospects heading into a Week 15 home matchup against the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 17.