Elliott rushed the ball 12 times for 27 yards in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos. He added nine receptions on 11 targets for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Elliott led the team with 12 rushing attempts with Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) still sidelined, though he surprisingly ceded seven carries to Kevin Harris. Despite his ineffectiveness on the ground, Elliott was a frequent dump-off option for Bailey Zappe and came through with a 15-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter. Though he's failed to reach 30 rushing yards in his last two games while working extremely inefficiently on the ground, Elliott has at least five receptions in his last three contests with two touchdowns in that span.