Elliott rushed the ball seven times for 29 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles. He added five receptions on seven targets for 14 yards.

Elliott entered the game on the Patriots' first offensive possession and maintained a significant role even after losing a fumble on the team's second drive. Rhamondre Stevenson still led the backfield with 18 total touches, though Elliott was the more effective back on the ground. The exact split in workload remains unclear moving forward, though it appears clear that Elliott will maintain a significant role.