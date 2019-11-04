Patriots' Julian Edelman: Monster PPR effort
Edelman (chest/shoulder) caught 10 passes (11 targets) for 89 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
Edelman did cough up a costly fumble, but it was a small price to pay for those in PPR formats who benefited from a season-high 10 receptions. The 33-year-old was dealing with a couple of minor injuries, but he didn't seem to be hampered by either issue and was on the field for his usual share of snaps. The Patriots' upcoming bye week will help Edelman get closer to full strength before a Week 11 matchup against a soft Philadelphia pass defense (256.1 passing yards allowed per game).
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Good to go Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Questionable for Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finds end zone twice in win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...