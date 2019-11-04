Patriots' Julian Edelman: Monster PPR effort

Edelman (chest/shoulder) caught 10 passes (11 targets) for 89 yards in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.

Edelman did cough up a costly fumble, but it was a small price to pay for those in PPR formats who benefited from a season-high 10 receptions. The 33-year-old was dealing with a couple of minor injuries, but he didn't seem to be hampered by either issue and was on the field for his usual share of snaps. The Patriots' upcoming bye week will help Edelman get closer to full strength before a Week 11 matchup against a soft Philadelphia pass defense (256.1 passing yards allowed per game).

