Patriots' Julian Edelman: Returns to practice
Edelman (ankle/illness) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Edelman was one of five New England players who sat out Wednesday's walk-through practice, but his return to the field Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday night against the Packers. We'll circle back on Edelman s' status later Thursday to note his official level of practice participation.
