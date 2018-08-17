Burkhead is dealing with a slight tear in his knee, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Apparently, the tear is minor enough that Burkhead would be playing through it were this the regular season. But this explains his recent absence in camp at least. Jeremy Hill and the injured Sony Michel (knee) are Burkhead's competition for early-down work, while James White will see more work as a receiver out of the backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories