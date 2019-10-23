Play

Gilmore recorded his third interception of the season in Monday's win over the Jets.

Gilmore didn't record a tackle in the contest, but he still made Sam Darnold pay for testing him during the third quarter. The 29-year-old has 22 tackles (17 solo), nine passes defensed and three interceptions in seven games while cementing himself as one of the best corners in the NFL.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories