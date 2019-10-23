Patriots' Stephon Gilmore: Grabs third interception
Gilmore recorded his third interception of the season in Monday's win over the Jets.
Gilmore didn't record a tackle in the contest, but he still made Sam Darnold pay for testing him during the third quarter. The 29-year-old has 22 tackles (17 solo), nine passes defensed and three interceptions in seven games while cementing himself as one of the best corners in the NFL.
