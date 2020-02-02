Patriots' Tom Brady: Patriots prepared to make big offer
The Patriots are reportedly willing to offer Brady "in excess of $30 million per year" in order to keep the 42-year-old QB with the team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Brady, has in the past played on team-friendly contracts, but this time around it appears as though he's not looking to take a "home-town discount" in advance of free agency, which opens up on March 18. While the report indicates that the Patriots "are intent on keeping Brady," the veteran signal-caller could draw interest from the likes of the Chargers, as well as the Raiders, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. In any case, Brady will undoubtedly consider other variables on top of salary (for example, the quality of his supporting cast) prior to deciding where he'll play in 2020.
