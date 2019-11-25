Patriots' Tom Brady: Quiet performance in win

Brady completed 17 of 37 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

Neither offense could get much going on a rainy afternoon in Foxboro, but Brady was still able to connect with N'Keal Harry for a 10-yard TD in the first quarter that ended up being the difference in the game. It's the fifth time in the last six games the veteran QB has thrown one or fewer touchdowns, but Brady should get an opportunity to produce better fantasy value in Week 13's road game against a vulnerable Texans secondary.