Patriots' Tom Brady: Reaches milestone in Week 5 win

Brady completed 34 of 44 passes for 341 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Patriots' 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday. He also rushed three times for minus-1 yard.

Brady's final touchdown of the night -- a 34-yard connection with Josh Gordon in the fourth quarter -- put him in select company, as it marked the 500th regular-season touchdown pass of his career. The future Hall of Famer joins Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to accomplish the feat. Brady was stellar throughout most of the rest of the night as well, connecting with eight different pass catchers, including the returning Julian Edelman (suspension) on seven occasions. The Patriots appear to be back to hitting on all cylinders following a worrisome start to their season, and Brady will look to keep them rolling against the Chiefs in a Week 6 Sunday night showdown.